Tokyo Olympics: 'India's Hockey Medal Win Came After Lot Of Sacrifices' Says Coach Reid

The Indian men's hockey team created history on Thursday as they overcame Germany 5-4 in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medal match and thereby, winning an Olympic medal by ending a long wait of 41 years.

Captain Manpreet Singh & coach Graham Reid were extremely happy while speaking about what this victory means to them and the sport in general.

Tokyo Olympics: Coach Graham Reid explains why India's bronze medal win is a 'fantastic' achievement

When asked about India winning their 12th Olympic medal, the coach Graham Reid called it a 'fantastic' feeling. The Indian hockey team now have eight gold, three bronze, and one silver medal to their tally.

"It is a fantastic feeling I must admit. It has come after a lot of sacrifices that I think everybody in our group has made. Actually, before the game, I had said 15 or 18 months but actually, it's more like 15 years. It takes a long time to get where these athletes have gotten over this period", said Ried during the post-match press briefing.

Tokyo Olympics: Captain Manpreet Singh falls short of words while talking about the historic triumph

"I don't know what to say right now. It was fantastic the way we played today. The team showed effort throughout the game. It's fantastic. I think we deserve this medal because we have worked so hard. The last 15 months were difficult for us also because. We were in Bangalore. We spent too much time there away from the families", Manpreet said.

Tokyo Olympics: Team India rewrite history

Coming back to the contest, India were helped by a brace by Simranjeet Singh, while Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Rupinder Pal Singh too added to the goal tally. Trailing in the second minute from a goal by Timur Oruz, Simranjeet equalised in the 17th minute. However, India received a setback when they trailed by two goals in the span of a minute, courtesy goals by Niklas Wellen (24th), Benedikt Furk (25th) respectively.

India then scored four goals in the span of seven minutes when Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, and Simranjeet Singh again added to the tally. A goal by Lukas Windfeder in 48th minute gave the Indians a cause for worry, but they held on to their lead despite some intense attacking from Germans towards the end.

The Germans who were defending their bronze medal failed to retain it as they fell short by a margin of one goal as the title changed hands. In fact, Germany had even pulled up their goalkeeper to bring in an extra man on the field but to no avail.

Not just the men, even the women's team is gearing up for a bronze medal encounter. After their heartbreaking semi-final loss to Argentina by 1-2, they will be playing against Great Britain for the bronze medal on Friday and they would be looking forward to winning their first-ever Olympic medal.