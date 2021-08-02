Tokyo Olympics: Kiren Rijiju Hails Indian Women's Hockey Team, Says 'this Is Our Time Now'

Union Law Minister and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday hailed the Indian women's hockey team for their historic win against three-time Olympic champions Australia in the Tokyo Olympics stating that he had no words to express his excitement and happiness. Rijiju remarked that the women's hockey team had turned India's dream into a reality by making it to the Olympics semi-finals for the first time in history. Indian women are not only in the top four for the first time but this is also the first time that both Indian women and men have reached the Hockey semis in Olympics.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Union Minister said, "India has come back to the world stage. I had told before also. This is our time. History was made by the women's team in the semi-finals. I have no words for my excitement and happiness. Both men and women in the semi-finals is a great moment to celebrate. Whether we win medals or not, this is a huge achievement. We have become a world power now."

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian women's team beat Australia

The Indian women's hockey team made history as they registered a 1-0 win over Australia in the quarterfinal of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 women's hockey clash on Monday. By the virtue of this win, they have qualified for the semi-finals of the Olympics for the very first time in the history of the quadrennial event.

It was Gurjit Kaur who drew first blood for India in the ahead from the first penalty corner with just six minutes left in the second half. Both teams had kept each other at bay in the first half which ended in a stalemate. In fact, India had dominated in the first quarter as they had nearly 60% of the ball possession.

At the same time, the defence were brilliant as they held on to their nerves brilliantly and ensured that there were no further hiccups and did not allow the Australians to capitalise and take advantage in any manner whatsoever. Goalie Savita Rani made an outstanding save in the final quarter as the Australian women's team just could not succeed in finding the back of the net as the Indians celebrated in delight once the final whistle blew.

Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as in world no.2 Australia, a mighty unbeaten opponent, awaited them in the last-eight round. However, the Indian women's team brought their A-game on the day when it mattered the most and knocked the three-time Olympic champions out of the competition.