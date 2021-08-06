Tokyo Olympics: Pakka Houses and ₹50 Lakh Reward To Women Hockey Stars, Says Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister (CM) Hemant Soren on Friday announced Rs 50 Lakh cash-reward and 'Pakka Houses' for the state's women hockey players who represented Team India at the Tokyo Olympics. Notably, Salima Tete from Simdega in Jharkhand represented India at the Tokyo Olympics. Jharkhand's Simdega is a tribal area and is home to hockey legends like Sylvanus Dung Dung, Michael Kindo, and now Salima Tete.

As per the PTI report, the villagers of Simdega gave up on the farm work for the day and reached Salima's house in the morning to watch the bronze medal match. A new smart TV was installed on the instructions of the Jharkhand CM Soren so that Salima Tete's family members could watch the match.

Jharkhand CMO announced on Twitter, "All members of the women's hockey team from Jharkhand that participated in the Tokyo Olympics, will be given Rs 50 Lakhs each. Their ancestral houses will be rebuilt into 'pakka houses'"

Haryana to give Rs 50 lakh each to state's Tokyo-bound women stars

Apart from Jharkhand, the Haryana government will honour the nine history-making women's hockey players of the state with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh each, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday.

"Haryana government will award Rs 50 lakhs each to the nine members of the Olympic women's hockey team who are from Haryana," Khattar tweeted.

CM Khattar congratulated the Indian women's team for its best-ever performance at the ongoing Olympics, where they finished fourth after losing 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off match in Tokyo on Friday.

The Indians played their hearts out and overcame a two-goal deficit to lead 3-2 at halftime. But a desperate Great Britain gave their everything in the second half and scored two goals to snatch the match from India's hands.

Back in Haryana and Punjab, families of many players remained glued to their television sets to watch in anticipation of an Indian win. At the end of the game, skipper Rani's father Rampal told the media at his Shahabad home in Kurukshetra that the Indian team had played well and were unlucky to lose out on their maiden Olympic medal.

Indian women's hockey team bronze medal match

India was in the lead with 3-2 in the first round, but Britain's team eventually dominated and capitalised on the contest. Team India scored a quick three goals in just five minutes between the 25th minute and 30th minute, through Gurjit Kaur and Vandana Katariya.

On the other hand, Great Britain breached the Indian goalpost four times to register a clear-cut victory. Skipper Hollie Pearne, Elena Rayer, Sarah Robertson, and Grace Baldson were the players who gave spectacular performances and gained the spotlight. Although the Indian team lost narrowly, it had ample chances to score. Out of eight penalty corners, the Indian team could covert only one corner, successful. Great Britain used more opportunities than chances, which led them to victory.

(Image Credits: ANI/AP)