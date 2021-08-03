Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi Dials Men's Hockey Team Captain, Avers 'India Proud Of Players'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the captain of the Indian hockey team Manpreet Singh after a heartbreaking 5-2 defeat to Belgium in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 semi-final on Tuesday. Even though India had taken a 2-1 lead in the first quarter itself, they just could not rediscover their rhythm as the game progressed as the Belgians capitalised on it riding on a hat-trick from defender Alexander Hendrickx.

PM Modi, Anurag Thakur & Kiren Rijiju laud the Indian team despite the loss

Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi wrote 'wins' and 'losses' are a part of life and that the national men's hockey team gave their best and that is what counts. PM Modi concluded by wishing Manpreet Singh & Co. luck for their bronze medal match as well as future endeavors.

"India is proud of our players", he further added.

Wins and losses are a part of life. Our Men’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020 gave their best and that is what counts. Wishing the Team the very best for the next match and their future endeavours. India is proud of our players. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur urged the Indian men's hockey team to never 'give up' and also reminded them that they still have one more match left to ensure a podium finish.

And we DONT EVER GIVE UP ! pic.twitter.com/Cq8rXjc3aC — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 3, 2021

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the boys not to feel 'bad'. The former Sports Minister then added that Manpreet Singh's team have already made India proud. Furthermore, Kiren Rijiju also added that the Indian team can still come back with an Olympic medal. He concluded by reminding Team India to give their 'best' in the bronze medal match.

Don't feel bad boys, you have already made India proud. You can still come back with Olympic medal. Give your best for the bronze medal match 👍#Cheer4India 🇮🇳 https://t.co/NiBChp0NZD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 3, 2021

India vs Belgium hockey highlights

Coming back to the contest, India conceded an early goal as defender Loick Luypaert drew first blood for Belgium early on in the first quarter. However, Manpreet Singh & Co. struck back immediately not once by twice as Harmanpreet Singh first scored an equaliser after which Indian captain Manpreet had asked for a video referral as a result of which India was awarded a penalty corner.

Within the next couple of minutes, it was India who took the lead after forward Mandeep Singh successfully scored on from open play. In fact, India could have scored a third goal in the same quarter had drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh not got unlucky as he hit straight to the Belgian goal-keeper who showed a great presence of mind to save that one.

In the second quarter, India had to face three consecutive penalty corners but veteran goalie PR Sreejesh foiled the Belgian players' plans of finding that much-needed equaliser. Nonetheless, Sreejesh could not get lucky on the fourth occasion as defender Alexander Hendrickx successfully found the back of the net to ensure that both teams were evenly poised at the first half. Neither of the teams could find the back of the net in the third quarter which meant that it was all to play for in the fourth and final quarter.

Belgium took the lead in the final quarter as Alexander Hendrickx successfully converted a penalty corner by breaching goal-keeper PR Sreejesh's defence. The Belgians once again struck thanks to Alexander which meant that India were playing a catch-up game.

There were no further miracles from Manpreet Singh's team as they crashed out of the gold medal race and will now have to settle for a consolation prize i.e. the bronze medal.

John-John Dohmen completed the formalities with the fifth goal as India had to wait another day to compete in a gold medal match at the Olympic Games.