Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi Hails Indian Men & Women Hockey Teams For Storming Into Semifinals

Elated at the multiple good tidings for India in August, PM Modi on Monday, hailed the historic efforts by both Indian women and men's hockey team to reach the semi-finals in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Listing all of India's achievements in the past two days, the PM noted India's record vaccination, high GST numbers, shuttler PV Sindhu's bronze medal and the hockey team's exemplary performance. Notably, India's men and women hockey teams are entering the Olympic semi-finals for the first time in over forty years.

PM Modi hails hockey teams

Not only has PV Sindhu won a well deserved medal, but also we saw historic efforts by the men’s and women’s hockey teams at the Olympics. I’m optimistic that 130 crore Indians will continue to work hard to ensure India reaches new heights as it celebrates its Amrut Mahotsav. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2021

India's women's hockey storms into semi-finals

Scripting history, the Indian women's hockey team stormed into the Tokyo Olympics semifinals for the first time after they registered a 1-0 win over Australia in the quarterfinal on Monday. India's Gurjit Kaur, scored the lone goal in the match in the first penalty corner with just six minutes left in the second half. While both teams had kept each other at bay in the first half, India dominated in the first quarter with 60% of the ball possession.

With a stellar defence, it was India's goalie Savita Rani who made an outstanding save in the final quarter as the Australian women's team just could not succeed in finding the back of the net till the final whistle blew. Coming into the match, the odds were totally against India as in world no.2 Australia, a mighty unbeaten opponent, awaited them in the last-eight round. India's women's hockey team had a rocky olympic start losing their first three matches against Netherlands, Germany and defending champions Great Britain.

After their initial losses, the Indian women's hockey team defeated Ireland 1-0 and South Africa 4-3 to remain in the hunt for a quarter-final berth. After Ireland lost to Great Britain, India qualified into the quarterfinals for the first time since 1980 - when knockout matches did not exist. Rani Rampal & Co. will now be up against Argentina in a high-voltage semi-final clash, keeping India's dream alive for an Olympic hockey medal. Similarly, India's men's hockey team who stormed into the semifinals beating Great Britain 3-1, will face Belgium later today.