Tokyo Olympics: Women's Hockey Team Turns Emotional After Losing To Great Britain

The high-spirited fight between Great Britain and India has come to an end. The Indian women's hockey team faced Great Britain for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Friday. The most awaited victory slipped out of India's hands as world no.4 Great Britain claimed the win after scoring 4-3.

The Indian team was impressive in the field till the half-round of the match. Great Britain, however, managed to register a win in the second half of the match. Although the Indian women's hockey team did the unthinkable by reaching the semifinals for the first time, they did not make it to the finals. They might have fallen short in the bronze medal game but made the entire nation extremely proud.

However, the visuals of our players crying after the full-time hooter went viral on social media.

India vs Great Britain hockey match: How did team India lose?

India was in the lead with 3-2 in the first round, but slowly Britain's team dominated and capitalised on the match. Team India scored a quick three goals in just five minutes between the 25th minute and 30th minute, through Gurjit Kaur and Vandana Katariya. On the other hand, Great Britain breached the Indian goalpost four times to register a clear-cut victory. Skipper Hollie Pearne, Elena Rayer, Sarah Robertson, and Grace Baldson were the players who gave spectacular performances and gained the spotlight. Although the Indian team lost narrowly, it had ample chances to score. Out of eight penalty corners, the Indian team could covert only one corner, successful. On the other hand, Great Britain used more opportunities than chances, which led them to victory.

Women Hockey Olympics: India's previous match report

At this juncture, India now has nothing to lose. The team did not book the final slot, but the women's team had already done the unthinkable when they defeated three-time champion Australia 1-0 and made their debut in the semifinals.

The Indian hockey team's best performance was witnessed in the year 1980 Olympics, at the Moscow Games, where the Indian team stood 4th out of six teams. The Indian women's hockey team made its debut the same year.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the Indian men's hockey team created history. They ended a 41-year wait and claimed a medal in hockey. India defeated Germany by 5-4 and earned a bronze medal.

