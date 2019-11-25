Ugly Brawl With Sticks Seen Again After 14 Years At Nehru Cup

The venue might have changed from Shivaji stadium to the prestigious Dhyanchand National Stadium in Delhi but on-field "horrific action" and ugly brawl remained the same. The "action" during a match was on the field with the sticks -- but not while playing the game of hockey but attacking the opponent team players with it. It was a repeat of the same scene that happened in 2005 between Indian Oil and Namdhari XI at a group match in Nehru Cup and after 14 years the same clash with the sticks was witnessed once again -- this time between Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank in Nehru Cup final.

'I urge Hockey India to take maximum strict action'

"Such irresponsible teams and their careless/unconcerned management, such players and weak and spineless organising committees spoil the name of the game and bring bad reputation to the sport, I urge Hockey India to take maximum strict action," IOA President Narendra Batra told Republic TV. Five players, three from Punjab Police and two from Punjab National Bank were shown the red card. The Manager of Punjab Police was also red-carded. The Tournament Director resumed play after talking to both teams.

Both teams suspended from participating in JNH Seniors Tournament

The Managing Committee of the JNHTS is dismayed and disturbed by the incident and at the behaviour of the players and has unanimously resolved, after seeing the clip of the occurrence, to take strict action against both teams. It has therefore decided to suspend both teams from participation in JNH Seniors Tournament; Punjab Police for a period of four years and Punjab National Bank for two years. Furthermore, JNHTS will on Tuesday send letters to concerned authorities at Punjab Police and Punjab National Bank informing them of the misdemeanour of their teams, the suspension from participation and with a request that they take suitable action against the errant players that instigated this fracas.

