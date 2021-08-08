VP Naidu Calls For Promoting Hockey And Kabaddi After India's Impressive Run At Olympics

The Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, said on Saturday that it was important to revive the glory of traditional Indian sports like hockey. He urged the state governments and corporate entities to collaborate to provide facilities for athletes to grow. The Vice President said that the performance of both the women’s and men’s teams at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has motivated a lot of youngsters and reignited the interest of many people across the country. He spoke to the press at a ceremony to release the postage stamp in the memory of social worker and nationalist, Chaman Lal at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.

Naidu said that there was a need to strengthen the infrastructure at the grassroots level. Facilities like artificial turf, professional training and coaching are required to nurture talents at the earliest age possible. Naidu also appreciated the efforts and the encouragement by the Centre to the success of Indian sports. This was communicated through a press release by the Vice President's Secretariat.

The great heroes of our nation

VP Naidu said at the ceremony, "As we recall the contribution of the great nationalist, Chaman Lal Ji, it is also an apt time to congratulate our men and women hockey teams who covered themselves with Olympic glory, doing the entire nation proud. Despite their loss in the semi-final encounter at Tokyo, the women's team showed remarkable grit and strength of character all through the tournament.”

He further said, "As analysts have pointed out, the women's team began to get the attention and support it so richly deserved only in the last four years. It must be borne in mind that the women did not qualify in the Olympics for 36 long years until the 2016 Rio Olympics. It is only proper, therefore, that we celebrate their superlative performance at Tokyo 2020, which is nothing less than a victory."

He said that this Indian hockey team fought many battles and beat the odds as every individual player has had to sacrifice so much to be able to represent India. It was even difficult for those who belong to the underprivileged and marginalized segments of society. He further said, “I am happy that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, is showing keen interest in promoting Indian Sports like Hockey which has been our traditional forte. There is every need to revive our past glory in various Indian Sports.” Vice President Naidu said that all the state governments should promote hockey and kabaddi in a way that corporate players help them in building the sports infrastructure.

(With ANI inputs)