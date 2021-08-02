Watch: Goal That Helped Indian Women's Hockey Team Script History Against Australia

The Indian women's hockey team stunned the world on Monday when it defeated Australia to advance to the Olympic semifinals in Tokyo. The world's No. 9 ranked team defeated Australia (No. 2) in the quarterfinals to qualify for an Olympic semifinal for the first time in the history of the marquee sporting event. The video of the goal that helped India write history against Australia is now going viral on social media, as the entire country recognises the grit and courage displayed by the Indian women's hockey team.

In the video, Indian drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur can be seen scoring the goal as she converted a penalty corner in the 22nd minute to help her side take lead over Australia. As soon as the ball enters the Australian goalpost, Indian players sitting in the dugout can be seen bursting out in cheer and joy. This is the best performance put up by an Indian women's hockey side since they made their Olympic debut in Moscow in 1980. The Indian women's hockey side had finished 4th in the six-team edition in the 1980 Olympics. India Women will lock horns against Argentina in the semifinal Wednesday, August 4.

Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team has also qualified for the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics after beating Great Britain on Sunday. This is the first time the men's team has reached an Olympic semifinal since 1980 Moscow, where they had finished first on the podium. The men's team will play against Belgium in the semifinal on Tuesday. Belgium will come into the match on the back of a win against Spain in the quarterfinal.

India at Tokyo 2020

Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday won the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after she defeated China's HE Bing Chao in two consecutive sets. Sindhu won her second Olympic medal after defeating Chao 21-13 in the first set and 21-15 in the second. Sindhu is now the first Indian female athlete to win two consecutive Olympic medals, trailing only Indian Wrestler Sushil Kumar. Sindhu is also the second Indian at this year's Olympics to win a medal for India after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won silver late last month.

Image: @Tokyo2020/Hi/Twitter