'We Can Win A Gold Medal In The Upcoming Olympic Games': Junior Hockey Captain Uttam Singh

India’s Junior Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan earned a lot of plaudits from all over the world. Uttam Singh was the man behind their resounding success as the Indians didn’t lose a single match on their way towards lifting the Junior Asia Cup for a record fourth time. In an exclusive interview with republicworld.com, the boy from Karampur opened up on several aspects of the game.

Uttam Singh came from a very humble background as he hails from a village named Karampur in Uttar Pradesh. The Player revealed a beautiful story behind his idea of choosing Hockey as a profession.

“My father used to be a hockey player. He left Hockey due to some family problems. So father couldn’t continue playing hockey. He told me if you wish to play Hockey you can. We had a hockey field in our village where Karampur Hockey Academy is situated. Thakur Tej Bahadur Singh used to provide all the hockey equipment for free. I started playing hockey and no body really stopped me.”

The Junior Indian skipper explained how a forward could change the scenario of a game.

“Forwards do have a vital role in a hockey match. As a striker, I feel it depends on us. When we score team will win and when we don’t score the team doesn’t win. We also create penalty corners from where defenders and drag-flicker can score.”

The hockey scene in India has seen a remarkable revolution. New state-of-the-art facilities and hosting of major tournaments have provided a huge edge and Uttam Feels India is now a major hub of Hockey in the world.

“There is not much difference. We were there in Salalah, Oman for the Junior Asia Cup. Ground facilities were not up to the mark there. Much better ground and facilities are here in Odisha and Bengaluru.

“You also know that a state of the art stadium has been built in Rourkela. It is the largest Hockey stadium in the world. In comparison to grounds outside India, I think India has much better grounds and facilities.”

The upcoming Junior Hockey World Cup is set to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia later this year. The Indian team will be one of the favourites while going into the tournament.

READ MORE: Indian Junior Hockey Team Captain Narrates How MS Dhoni Inspired Him In His Life

“We lost the World Cup semifinal to Germany. We could have also secured the Bronze medal. We had good preparations but covid hampered our preparations.

“We have had good preparations this time. We are taking part in tournaments continuously. We also played the Johor Cup and our preparation camp is in full swing in Bengaluru.”

We were already qualified for the World Cup as the top five teams of the last World Cup automatically qualifies for the World Cup. India won the last Asia Cup in 2015 defeating Pakistan.

“We are currently number four in the world ranking and the number one team in Asia. So we have an upper hand than Pakistan, Malaysia and Japan. When our senior team’s ranking is that much good we need to maintain that.”

"Winning the final was important as it was against Pakistan.

"When we got to know Pakistan defeated Japan and will be against us in the final we were very happy. In the group stage and we played a 1-1 draw. We don’t get to play much against Pakistan."

India added another Junior Asia Cup title to their tally by getting the better of archrival Pakistan in the final. Uttam opened up on what was the discussion before the match happened.

“When India play Pakistan be it in cricket, football or senior team or junior team’s match. The entire world wants to witness it. We have a fight with Pakistan and no team wants to lose this match specifically.

“Our fans and Hockey India say we need to win the trophy and don’t lose to Pakistan. Pakistan had few players who already rubbed shoulders with senior players and had a lot of experience.

READ MORE: India Register Hard-fought 2-1 Victory Over Malaysia

“We also had a good team. Fans were also divided at the stadiums so we had to win the match.”

He also praised the efforts of the government and Hockey federation and insisted India can secure a Gold medal in the next Olympics.

“India recorded eight Olympic golds. We have total 12 medals. No one has this number of medals. Government is pretty encouraging. SAI, Hockey India and Odisha Govt have been very supportive.

“We were given 2 lakhs each after winning the Johor Cup. A further 2 lakhs have been announced after we won the Asia Cup. We are being provided all kind of help.”

He further added, “Government and federation are trying to take Hockey further forward. We won the bronze in Tokyo and the way we are playing we can pick up a gold medal in the upcoming Olympics.”