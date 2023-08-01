We need the games: Craig Fulton on ACT being held 5 weeks before Asiad

Malaysian hockey coach Arul Anthoni might be bemused by the Asian Champions Trophy being held so close to the Asian Games but India head coach Craig Fulton on Tuesday said it remains an important event to fine-tune the preparations for the quadrennial continental showpiece.

The Asian Champions Trophy will conclude on August 12, a little over five weeks before the Asian Games commences in Hangzhou, China, raising questions over the timing of the event in Chennai.

"... it's something that you have to do. But we need the games. So, it's important that we play it. It's even better that it's in India," Fulton told reporters.

"We are looking forward to the positives and negatives. But, at the same time, we get to look at a few extra players as well, which is important for us. Injury is never nice for any team or player. So, yes, I understand the clash and the timing." Malaysian head coach Anthoni was not too happy with the timing of the Asian Champions Trophy, saying it "interrupted" their preparation ahead of the Asian Games, the winner of which qualifies for the Olympic Games.

"I am a bit curious about it because we, as coaches, need 18 to 24 months to plan the team. To organise a tournament five weeks before a major event, I'm curious to know the reason behind it," Anthoni said.

"Hopefully, Asian hockey works closely with FIH (International Hockey Federation) and organises better because our programme was interrupted. We had to tour Europe. We were supposed to have matches against Belgium, Holland (Netherlands), France and Spain. Everything was in place.

"But, the date and time changed, and it's difficult to get another round of matches again. And, for them to put this tournament in this crucial moment... Yeah, I think in the future, Asian Hockey will have to look into it seriously on the calendar, which is planning the calendar at least a year or two years ahead." Japanese head coach Akira Takahashi, however, said it is an advantage for his side to play this event right before the Hangzhou Games.

"It is an advantage for us because we are not a strong side. So, we have to improve a lot, and playing this tournament will prove to be advantageous for us," he said.

"India have world-class penalty corner specialists"

The penalty corner conversion rate has been a topic of debate lately for the Indian hockey team.

However, Fulton believes that the idea of a PC being considered a threat and a great goal-scoring opportunity is still alive "big-time".

"We have a world-class penalty corner (specialists). All the players involved in it are really good. Oppositions know we have a threat there and try to diminish it by trying to run down or not conceding as many is always something that teams are trying to do, and that's what we try to do," Fulton said.

"I think we can always improve. It's just how much detail we want to go into and how much time we put into improving it." Talking about PCs being a threat, Fulton said, "Big time. If you look at the last 2-3 games we played, in three games they were all penalty corners. So, it's either a direct (goal) or a rebound, or a variation. It's something to do with a penalty corner." The ACT will also witness the high-profile clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on August 9. Besides the Men in Green, four other teams -- China, Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia -- would also be battling it out.

"Against Pakistan, of course, it is an intense meeting. But, mentally and smartly how you play out is the most important part," Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh said.

"Of course, the intensity of the match propels you to become somewhat aggressive. But eventually, our focus has to be on the game and identify our roles and responsibilities.

"I believe all the teams are good and competitive. We have seen their contests and also played against them. We will take it on a per-match basis, learn from it and strategise accordingly." The MRH Stadium in Chennai has had a relaid turf in the form of the new GT turf, which has zero carbon emission and requires a lot less amount of water.

Asked how the team looks forward to playing on the new surface, Fulton said, "We will train tomorrow. If it's playing slower, it is always a challenge for any team. We always like fast pitches. But because it's new, you have to take that into account." India will face similar opponents at the Asian Games but Fulton said the team is not thinking about anyone else now.

"The main focus is on us. We have a slightly different group. Some new players have joined, which is great. The rest of the guys have come from Spain. We have all the coaches in place for this block. So, we are using this as a platform for training and preparations for the Asian Games." Fulton said the team for Asian Games will be picked from the 25-member squad that would compete in the ACT.

