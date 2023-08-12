'What A Turnaround': Netizens Go Berserk After India's Fiery Comeback In ACT 2023 Final

The Indian Men's Hockey Team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, defeated Malaysia in the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 by a scoreline of 4-3 and lifted their 4th tournament title. In an interesting match, wherein the hosts were trailing until the second half, displayed a solid comeback and went on to win the match.

3 things you need to know

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Jugraj Singh scored the goals for India in the ACT 2023 Final

Team India was behind Malaysia 1-3 at the end of the third quarter

The Indian team won its first ACT title after 2018

Netizens congratulate Indian men's Hockey team for 4th ACT title win

The netizens on social media are coming up with different reactions after the Indian men's Hockey team defeated Malaysia in the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and won its 4th title.

From training 1-3 to Malaysia. India scored three goals on the trot to seal a memorable 4-3 win. Wowwwww. It just cannot get any better. 🔥#AsianChampionsTrophy



Thoughts? — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) August 12, 2023

#AsianChampionsTrophy #Hockey



Akashdeep Singh! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽



India have gone from 1-3 to 4-3, and it's a super finish from the Indian forward. Shamsher Singh at the heart of many good things India have done this half.



What a turnaround, what an atmosphere. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SOOGLwwXX8 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 12, 2023

INDIA are the ASIAN CHAMPIONS 🇮🇳



Beat Malaysia in Hockey Asian Champions Trophy final by 4-3 after trailing by 2 goals at halfway stage



A match worthy of a final 🔥#INDvMAL | #AsianChampionsTrophy | #HACT2023 | #HockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/dxOd8j11yx — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) August 12, 2023

Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳 for beating Malaysia in #AsianChampionsTrophy final match by 4 - 3 😍🇮🇳



Congratulations boys!@TheHockeyIndia



Chak De India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iymdZ6eEdc — Gaurav🇮🇳 (@IamGMishra) August 12, 2023

The Indian Men's Hockey team will now head to the Asian Games 2023, which will begin on September 23, 2023, in Hangzhou, China. The Indian Hockey team has proven its mettle after their bronze medal wins in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and will once again walk as favourites to win an Olympic medal in Paris next year.