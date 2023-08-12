Last Updated:

'What A Turnaround': Netizens Go Berserk After India's Fiery Comeback In ACT 2023 Final

A look at how the netizens reacted to Indian Men's Hockey team's win in the finals against Malaysia of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.

Saksham nagar
India vs Malaysia, ACT 2023

India vs Malaysia ACT 2023 Final (Image: Hockey India/Twitter)


The Indian Men's Hockey Team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, defeated Malaysia in the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 by a scoreline of 4-3 and lifted their 4th tournament title. In an interesting match, wherein the hosts were trailing until the second half, displayed a solid comeback and went on to win the match. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Amit Rohidas, and Jugraj Singh scored the goals for India in the ACT 2023 Final 
  • Team India was behind Malaysia 1-3 at the end of the third quarter 
  • The Indian team won its first ACT title after 2018 

Netizens congratulate Indian men's Hockey team for 4th ACT title win 

The netizens on social media are coming up with different reactions after the Indian men's Hockey team defeated Malaysia in the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and won its 4th title. 

The Indian Men's Hockey team will now head to the Asian Games 2023, which will begin on September 23, 2023, in Hangzhou, China. The Indian Hockey team has proven its mettle after their bronze medal wins in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and will once again walk as favourites to win an Olympic medal in Paris next year. 

