'What A Turnaround': Netizens Go Berserk After India's Fiery Comeback In ACT 2023 Final

India vs Malaysia ACT 2023 Final (Image: Hockey India/Twitter)
The Indian Men's Hockey Team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, defeated Malaysia in the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 by a scoreline of 4-3 and lifted their 4th tournament title. In an interesting match, wherein the hosts were trailing until the second half, displayed a solid comeback and went on to win the match.
The netizens on social media are coming up with different reactions after the Indian men's Hockey team defeated Malaysia in the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 and won its 4th title.
From training 1-3 to Malaysia. India scored three goals on the trot to seal a memorable 4-3 win. Wowwwww. It just cannot get any better. 🔥#AsianChampionsTrophy— Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) August 12, 2023
#AsianChampionsTrophy #Hockey— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 12, 2023
Akashdeep Singh! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
India have gone from 1-3 to 4-3, and it's a super finish from the Indian forward. Shamsher Singh at the heart of many good things India have done this half.
What a turnaround, what an atmosphere. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SOOGLwwXX8
INDIA are the ASIAN CHAMPIONS 🇮🇳— Johns (@JohnyBravo183) August 12, 2023
Beat Malaysia in Hockey Asian Champions Trophy final by 4-3 after trailing by 2 goals at halfway stage
A match worthy of a final 🔥#INDvMAL | #AsianChampionsTrophy | #HACT2023 | #HockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/dxOd8j11yx
Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳 for beating Malaysia in #AsianChampionsTrophy final match by 4 - 3 😍🇮🇳— Gaurav🇮🇳 (@IamGMishra) August 12, 2023
Congratulations boys!@TheHockeyIndia
Chak De India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iymdZ6eEdc
The Indian Men's Hockey team will now head to the Asian Games 2023, which will begin on September 23, 2023, in Hangzhou, China. The Indian Hockey team has proven its mettle after their bronze medal wins in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and will once again walk as favourites to win an Olympic medal in Paris next year.