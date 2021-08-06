Who Was Major Dhyan Chand? 10 Interesting Facts To Know About India's Hockey Legend

Major Dhyan Chand, widely regarded as the greatest player in Indian Hockey, represented India in the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympics, winning a gold medal on all three occasions. He played internationally from 1926 to 1949. Notably, his birthday on August 29 is celebrated as the National Sports Day of India. On this day every year, the highest sports honor Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, and Dronacharya awards are announced for excellence in sports. In 1956, Dhyan Chand was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan award.

After the bronze medal win of India's men's hockey team and also the outstanding performance of the women's team, thousands of citizens have been requesting through social media to pay tribute to the legend for his major contribution to hockey. Citing citizen's requests, PM Narendra Modi on August 6, Friday made the announcement of renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

Take a look at 10 interesting facts about the legend:

Born and brought up in Allahabad, Dhyan Chand was called 'Chand' by his fellow people because he would often practice hockey at night under the moonlight, after his duty hours. At the age of 16, he joined the Indian Army.

During his days in the army, he impressed the observers of the game. Moreover, he was also called for the trials when the newly-formed Indian Hockey Federation (IHF) decided to send a team for the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam.

Successfully, he hit the ground in the Olympics and scored 14 goals in five matches to become the top scorer of the tournament.

When the Indian team was selected for the 1932 Olympics, Dhyan Chand did not need any trial, and this time his brother Roop Singh also joined the team.

The Indian Hockey player scored 12 goals in only two games at the Los Angeles Games and was outdone by his brother who had 13 goals.

Dhyan Chand headed to Berlin as the captain of the Indian Hockey team in the 1936 Olympics games.

At the end of the Berlin games, he scored a total of 11 goals in five matches. Reportedly, he also played barefoot to up his pace in the second half of the match in Berlin.

In August 1956, he retired from the Indian Army as a lieutenant and was consequently honored with the Padma Bhushan award, India's third-highest civilian honor.

Generally, he is also stated as ‘Wizard Major’ Dhyan Chand for his mastery with the stick and the control over the ball.

Dhyan Chand took his last breath on December 3, 1979. He died due to liver cancer.

