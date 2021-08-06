Who Was Major Dhyan Chand? 10 Interesting Facts To Know About India's Hockey Legend

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
Major Dhyan Chand, widely regarded as the greatest player in Indian Hockey, represented India in the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympics, winning a gold medal on all three occasions. He played internationally from 1926 to 1949. Notably, his birthday on August 29 is celebrated as the National Sports Day of India. On this day every year, the highest sports honor Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, and Dronacharya awards are announced for excellence in sports. In 1956, Dhyan Chand was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan award.
After the bronze medal win of India's men's hockey team and also the outstanding performance of the women's team, thousands of citizens have been requesting through social media to pay tribute to the legend for his major contribution to hockey. Citing citizen's requests, PM Narendra Modi on August 6, Friday made the announcement of renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.
I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021
Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!
Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zbStlMNHdq