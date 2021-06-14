'Will Dedicate Olympic Medal To COVID Warriors If We Win': Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Indian men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh expressed his gratitude to the frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic, vowing to dedicate a victory to them if Team India managed to win a medal in the summer games. In a video released by Hockey India, Manpreet Singh said that an Olympic medal was truly deserved by all the real heroes of the country who were working tirelessly to save lives in the pandemic.

"As we work hard towards the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, we promise to fight all odds to win a medal for India. And if we do get a medal, we would like to dedicate it to the true heroes of our country -- the doctors and frontline workers who have worked tirelessly to heal our country through these tough times and saved millions of lives. Thank you, Jai Hind," said Manpreet.

The Indian Hockey Team is currently training at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru. According to skipper Manpreet, every athlete was showing his dedication in the trials and he was proud of the players. "I am really proud to witness the kind of dedication each one of us has been showing during the trials. Representing India at the Olympics is a huge honor and a dream for every athlete. Everyone is pushing each other to give their best shot," he added.

India gears up for Tokyo Olympics 2021

Even with the strong internal resistance against the Tokyo Olympics 2021, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President John Coates has confirmed that the 2021 summer games will go ahead even if the city was under a state of emergency due to COVID-19. With the Olympics less than nearly a month away, Japan has begun imposing tougher restrictions putting its prefectures under lockdown till the end of June.

India has already begun vaccinating its Olympic players against COVID-19, a process that is said to be completed shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give an official send-off to the Indian Olympic team between July 10-14 tentatively. "The Prime Minister is expected to give the official send-off to the Olympic-bound athletes to boost their morale. The date for the ceremony is yet to finalized but it is expected to be anytime between July 10-15," a Ministry source told PTI.

Tokyo will be hosting the Olympics beginning from July 23 until August 8, 2021.

