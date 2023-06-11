'Women Are Catching Up And That Is Exciting': Janneke Schopman On India's Jr. Hockey Team

Indian women's hockey team etched their name in history as they defeated South Korea in the final to lift their maiden Women's Junior Asia Cup title. Annu and Neelam were on target as the Junior team secured a 2-1 emphatic victory to prove their dominance on the Asian front. In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman opened up on various aspects of the game.

On being asked how was the experience in the Junior Women's Asia Cup the former Netherlands hockey player insisted she is immensely proud of this team. "Yeah, I think for a young team it's always unknown. It was their first international experience and exposure. That requires a lot of learning and understanding. What these things teams do and what happens in a semifinal. What happens in a final. But I am gratefully proud of how we were able to play strong as a team in every game.

"We didn't have one player but we played as a unit. all the girls contributed. They kept fighting. I don't think we maybe having the best talents but we definitely have the best team here and that's a great reward for us."

Women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman feels there is a need for more international matches

She also went on to add that women players need to be indulged with more quality teams in a bid to enhance their international exposure.

"I'm not saying they are not talented but they are very young and very inexperienced. We haven't had much international exposure. So you always have to see them when you come to the international stage what is happening. That is what we need. I think that is also with the senior women's team. We have been fighting for it as well. The more we can play good teams and have international exposure and that's where we learn from playing the top countries in the world.

She further added, "I think this tournament was amazing from this perspective. Like I said Korea had a lot of talented players with specific skills and I think they were relying on those players. We were not relying on one player or two players or three players. We were relying on everyone to do their job and everyone to play hard and fight hard. That is a culture we are trying to foster with the juniors and with the seniors. because I believe in team sports the unity you can create for doing it together and excelling in your own strength is what makes success."

She feels there are ample chances for women's given the infrastructure and opportunity India has

"India is great and they love Hockey. I am from the Netherlands we also love hockey, it's a very small country. I think the women are catching up and that is exciting to see. With the opportunities that the girls are getting more and more though I still think it can be better of course. As a coach, I strive it will be better everywhere basically to encourage young girls to pick up a stick and play and to have fun and to get better".