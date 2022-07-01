Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India Schedule, Teams, Fixtures, Live Stream, How To Watch

The 15th edition of the FIH Women's World Cup 2022 is all set to begin on Friday, July 1 in Spain and Netherlands. The tournament will begin with a game between Spain and Canada. The match will take place in Terrassa, Spain. India will begin their campaign against England on July 3. India will play their next game against China on July 5 before clashing against New Zealand on July 7 in their last pool match.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: Draw

The draw for the FIH Women's World Cup 2022 took place on February 17 this year. India has been placed in Pool B with England, New Zealand, and China. Two-time champions Germany has been placed alongside the Netherlands, Ireland, and Chile in Pool A. Australia, Belgium, Japan, and South Africa have been placed in Pool D, while Argentina, Spain, South Korea, and Canada have been placed in Pool C.

Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, and Chile.

Pool B: England, New Zealand, India, and China.

Pool C: Argentina, Spain, South Korea, and Canada.

Pool D: Australia, Belgium, Japan, and South Africa.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: India's schedule

July 3: India vs England - 8:00 p.m. IST

July 5: India vs China - 8:00 p.m. IST

July 7: India vs New Zealand - 11:00 p.m. IST

July 9-12: Crossover and position matches

July 12-14: Quarter-finals and position matches

July 16-17: Semi-finals and position matches

July 18: Final - 1:00 a.m. IST.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: India's squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam; Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita; Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete; Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi.

Replacement players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari.

Head coach: Janneke Schopman.

FIH Women's World Cup 2022: How to watch the tournament in India?

Star Network has acquired the rights to broadcast the FIH Women's World Cup in India. The matches will be live telecast on Star Sports TV channels. Star will also make the live streaming of the games available in India. Fans can visit the Disney+ Hotstar app or website to watch the FIH Women's World Cup in the country.

Image: HockeyIndia/Twitter