Women's Hockey World Cup, IND Vs NZ: How Can India Upstage New Zealand To Seal QF Berth?

The India women’s hockey team is up against the New Zealand women in the Pool B match of the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022, at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. India is heading into the match on the back of consecutive draws in their last two games of the tournament. India earned a 1-1 finish against China on July 5, after finishing 1-1 against England in their campaign opener.

How can India qualify for the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 quarter-final?

Meanwhile, if India goes on to win the final Pool B match on Thursday, they will have the chance to directly book their seats for the quarter-final match. However, they will also have to hope that China ends up drawing or losing against England. This scenario will put India at the top of Pool B and they will earn direct qualification for the quarter-finals.

As per the format of the tournament, 16 teams are currently divided into four pools, of four teams each. The four table-toppers will directly advance into the quarter-final clash, while the second and third-placed teams will lock horns in the crossovers. The second-placed team of Pool A will then play against the third-placed Pool D team and vice-versa or the remaining four quarter-final spots.

A look at the Women's Hockey World Cup 2022 points table

India currently find themselves placed in third place in the Pool B points table for the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 with two points to their credit in two games. The table is currently led by New Zealand, who have won one game and drew the other. Meanwhile, China sit second in the points table with two points, a GF of 3 and a GA of 3. On the other hand, India have a GA and GF of 2.

India women vs New Zealand women: Head-to-head stats

The New Zealand women have a dominant upper hand over the India women in terms of head-to-head records. In the 13 matches both teams have played so far, India has never defeated New Zealand. The last time they played against each other was in 2017.

Women’s World Cup 2022: Team India's strengths

The Indian defence has been impressive in the tournament so far, as they have conceded one goals each in two games. Vandana Katariya has scored both goals for India in the tournament, while other strikers have not performed as expected.

Women’s World Cup 2022: Team India's Weakness

The Indian midfielders have failed to convert opportunities after creating chances and have looked rusty. At the same time, another concern for the Indian team will be their penalty corner conversion, as they have made use of just two out of the 12 corners they have earned in two games.

