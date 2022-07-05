Women's Hockey World Cup: India Fights Back To Tie Match 1-1 Against China

After being a goal down for most of the match against China, the Indian team fought back to get a 1-1 draw in their second match of the Women's Hockey World Cup on Tuesday. Their first game had also ended by the same scoreline against England. The Nabhvarna will now face New Zealand in their final group stage game on Thursday, July 7, with the clash scheduled to begin live at 11:00 PM IST.

Women's Hockey World Cup: India draw 1-1 with China

There was not much to separate China and India as both teams defended extremely well for most of the match. The Indians had the better share of possession in the first two quarters and had more chances, but their efforts didn't result into goals. The Chinese, on the other hand, waited for counter-attacks to breach the Indian defence.

While China found the opener in the second quarter of the match through a well-worked field goal, it was against the run of play. Jiali Zheng provided the finishing touches by putting the ball past Indian goalkeeper Xindan Zhang. However, a resilient Indian side was not going to go down so easily as they fought back despite missing two crucial penalty corners in the third quarter. It was Vandana Katariya who found the back of the net with India's third penalty corner towards the end of the third quarter. As for the fourth quarter, it was dominated by India as they went on the offensive in search of the winner but failed to find the back of the net.

With China and India having drawn their second group stage game of the Women's Hockey World Cup, they have moved up to first and second respectively with two points each. However, the Chinese lead the standings as they have scored one more goal than the Nabhvarna. With England and New Zealand still left to play their second group stage game, the standings of Pool B could change drastically. As things stand, both England and New Zealand have one point each.

(With PTI inputs)