After the Indian women's hockey team's Semi-final loss at the Tokyo Olympics, Uttarakhand police arrested a person for reportedly using casteist comments against Vandana Katariya's family. According to ANI, Katariya's brother filed a complaint with the police, alleging that following the Indian team's disappointing departure from the gold medal race on Wednesday, a handful of his neighbours hurled casteist remarks at his family. The police have opened an investigation into the case after filing a complaint under Section 504 of the IPC and Section 3 of the SC/ST Act.

Uttarakhand | We received a complaint from Women's hockey player Vandana Kataria's brother over casteist slurs by neighbours against family after Olympic loss. FIR lodged under Sec 504 of IPC & Sec 3 of SC/ST Act. One held. Probe is on: Senthil Abudai Krishnaraj S, SSP Haridwar pic.twitter.com/8VVmqrqanm — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

The incident took place after the Indian women's hockey team lead by Rani Rampal lost 2-1 against a top-seeded Argentinian side. The Indian women's team had reached the Olympics semifinal for the first time in the history of the marquee sporting event. However, after the team's loss in the semi-final match, a few men gathered outside Katariya's home in Haridwar and began using casteist slur against the family. Following the incident, Katariya's brother went to the police and filed an official complaint. One person was arrested by the police.

Indian hockey at Olympics

As far as Wednesday's game is concerned, the Indian women's team started the game by taking an early lead in the first quarter as Gurjit Kaur converted a penalty corner into a goal. Argentina bounced back in the second quarter to score the equalizer with Maria Noel Barrionuevo sending a penalty corner into the Indian post. Argentina secured a lead in the third quarter as skipper Maria Noel converted another penalty corner into a goal. The scoreboard did not change in the fourth and final quarter and Argentina was declared the winner.

India will now lock horns against Great Britain in the bronze-medal match on August 6 at Oi Hockey Stadium in Japan. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team, who had lost their semi-final game against Belgium on Tuesday, won bronze at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after defeating Germany on Thursday. India ended their hockey medal drought at the Olympics after 41 long years.

