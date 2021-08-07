Women's Indian Hockey Team Captain Rani Rampal On Caste Slurs At Vandana Katariya's Family

Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal said it was "shameful" to hear that caste slurs were directed at teammate Vandana Katariya's family, following the team's semi-final defeat against Argentina. After the defeat against Argentina, India lost their bronze medal match to Great Britain by a scoreline of 4-3. Despite the defeat, the women's team created history by matching their best-ever finish at an Olympics event as they reached the semis for the first time in their history.

Rani Rampal reveals caste slurs at Vandana Katariya's family

Rani Rampal condemned the casteist slurs directed at Vandana Katariya's family following the team's defeat to Argentina in the semis. Rampal said, "It is such a bad thing. We give it our everything and every player makes so many sacrifices to represent the country. Whatever happened with Vandana's family was a shameful act. I just want to tell people to rise above casteism. Our religions are different, we come from different parts of the country but when we play, we play for the Indian flag."

Whatever happened with Vandana's family was a shameful act. I just want to tell people to rise above casteism. Our religions are different, we come from different parts of the country but when we play, we play for the Indian flag: Women's Indian hockey team captain Rani Rampal pic.twitter.com/A95Gri1l5f — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Police arrests man who allegedly passed casteist remarks

According to PTI, the Uttarakhand police arrested a man in Haridwar district for allegedly passing casteist remarks against Vandana Katariya's family. Soon after the Indian women's hockey team lost the semis, two men were accused of dancing and bursting firecrackers outside Vandana's house in the Roshnabad area of Haridwar. According to an official at the SIDCUL police station, the two men did so to mock the family.

Moreover, when Vandana's family came out to hear the noise outside their house, the two men also passed casteist remarks against them. They allegedly said that the hockey team had lost because it had too many 'Dalit' players in it. As a result, a heated argument took place between the two accused and the members of Vandana's family. Following the argument, the official said that Vandana's brother lodged a police complaint.

Speaking of the arrests, the official said that a man, identified as Vijay Pal, was arrested and booked for an offence under section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code and the SC-ST. The official added that the other accused in the incident had not been arrested yet.

With inputs from PTI and ANI