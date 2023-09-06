Young Sukhjeet Sets Eyes On Helping India Secure Paris Games Berth Through Asiad

The upcoming Asian Games will be Sukhjeet Singh's first multi-sport event and the young striker has only one goal in mind, helping India win the continental title to secure a direct berth to next year's Paris Olympics. The winner of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China will get a direct qualification for Paris.

India will open their campaign against Uzbekistan on September 24. "Our aim is only on gold medal. We know what is at stake here and we will not be taking anything for granted," Sukhjeet, 26, said in a Hockey India release.

"There are some strong teams and we cannot let our guard down in any of the matches. We have to treat each match as final and give our everything each time we are on the field." Sukhjeet considers it as a great honour to have the chance to represent India at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games to be held from September 23 to October 8.

"It feels surreal that I will be representing India at the 19th Asian Games. I feel proud that I will be donning India's jersey. Everyone in my family was elated to hear the news that I was part of the team.

"It was my father's dream to see me playing at the highest level, and I am here now. It's a feeling that I cannot express in words," he said.