'2 IPLs, 40 Matches': India Have Played For 13 Months In Covid Bio-bubbles Since Sept 2020

Team India has endured a long season as they have competed in several matches across both international games and the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since September 2020, they have competed in 60 IPL matches across two seasons and 40 international games.

Consequently of the tiring schedule, several players are likely to have suffered mental fatigue as Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah alluded to on Sunday. The Mumbai Indians fast bowler said that the primary reason behind the team's poor performance in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far was that of bubble and mental fatigue.

Team India's tiring schedule since September 2020

Since September 2020, Team India has been involved in a total of 100 matches that included two IPLs, the India tour of Australia series, England tour of India series, among other series and games. This period also included the India tour of England five-match Test series that ended just a few weeks before the start of the second leg of IPL 2021. Consequently of such a tiring schedule, Jasprit Bumrah opened up on the importance of players requiring a break during his press conference post the India vs New Zealand match.

"Absolutely, sometimes you need a break. You miss your family. You've been on the road for six months. So all of that sometimes play on the back of your mind. But when you're on the field, you don't think of all those things. Obviously staying in a bubble and staying away from your family for such a long period of time does play a role. The BCCI also tried their best to make us feel comfortable. It's a difficult time. There's a pandemic going on, so we try to adapt but sometimes bubble fatigue, mental fatigue also creeps in," said the Indian pacer.

T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan details

After two disappointing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, the India vs Afghanistan game is a must-win game for the 'Men in Blue' if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST on November 3.