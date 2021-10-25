Aakash Chopra Fact-checks Pakistan Minister On India's Loss; 'Don't Take Him Seriously'

Pakistan on Sunday defeated India by 10 wickets and registered their first-ever victory against India in a World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium. Overjoyed with the victory, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in his address made some bizarre claims to the people of his own nation. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in his address stated that it was the first time he did not play for Pakistan in the field against India, however, he salutes Babar Azam & Co for defeating the neighbours.

Not only this, Rashid went against the Spirit of Cricket and yet again used the 'Gentlemen's game' to further his political agenda when he tried the play the religion card in his address. Also, he stated that for Pakistan match against India was the final of the T20 World Cup. Now, former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has fact-checked the Pakistani Minister over his bizarre claims. Burst into laughter after listening to Rashid's claims, Aakash Chopra urged the cricket fans to not take him seriously and pointed out his attempt to peddle fake narrative among his own citizens by saying that he has played for Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan

Coming to India vs Pakistan match, Babar Azam & Co registered their first-ever victory in World Cup history against India. In the first innings, Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the T20 showpiece's blockbuster game. Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare. Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters. Earlier, captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a half-century as India recovered from a disastrous start to post a challenging total. Besides Kohli's 49-ball 57, Rishabh Pant slammed 39 in 30 deliveries.

Team India bowlers were seen ineffective as heavy dew crept in which made it difficult for both pacers and spinners to restrict the run-flow by Pakistan's opener Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan. It was the lanky left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31 in 4 overs), who had Rohit trapped in front of the wicket for a duck and then bowled Rahul was adjudged man of the match.

(Image: AP/CricketAakash-Instagram)