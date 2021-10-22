Aaron Finch Reveals Australia's Team Combination Ahead Of Their T20 World Cup Opener

Captain Aaron Finch has confirmed as to what composition Australia will have going into the T20 World Cup game against South Africa. Finch confirmed that the Aussies will play seven specialist batters including the all-rounders, and have four bowlers.

Speaking to Perth Now, Aaron Finch also said that they are going to put their faith in Maxwell, Stoinis and Marsh to bowl four overs amongst them or may be even more

"We'll go in with seven specialist batters, four specialist bowlers plus the all-rounders. We've got a lot of confidence in Maxwell, Stoinis and Marsh to be able to bowl four overs as well as a chop out. We think that that on these wickets in these conditions that they can do a really good job and be an attacking option as much as anything."

The 34-year-old also spoke about the team's performances at the T20 World Cup warm-up match. Although Australia couldn't win, he said that those games were important for the side in the run-up to the Super 12s

"Plans have gone out the window recently but that's part and parcel with what's happened worldwide. We're fully understanding of that. We obviously haven't played a huge amount of cricket as a group over the last 18 months. But it's coming together quite nicely. To have two really good hit out against New Zealand and India was crucial for our preparation."

Australia are due to take on South Africa at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 23.

Australia T20 World Cup 2021 squad

Aaron Finch (C), Pat Cummins (VC), Ashton Agar, Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner and Adam Zampa.

Image: AP