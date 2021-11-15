Aaron Finch Slams David Warner's Critics After T20 WC Win; 'Was Like Poking The Bear'

Australia on Sunday defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets to clinch the T20 World Cup 2021 title for the first time in history at the Dubai International Stadium. Courtesy of the brilliant knocks by opener David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, Australia made history and won its first-ever T20 World Cup. Following the victory, Australia's skipper Aaron Finch expressed that he is proud of becoming the first captain to win the T20 World Cup title for the 'Men in Yellow'. Finch also highlighted that how the critics were 'writing-off' David Warner since the start of the T20 World Cup.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Aaron Finch said, "This is huge. To be the first Australian team to be able to do it. So proud. We knew our backs were against the wall. We had some great individual performances, some great team performances."

On Dawid Warner, Finch said, "Can't believe people wrote him off saying he was done. That's when he plays his best cricket. Was almost like poking the bear. The player of the tournament for me (Zampa). Mitchell Marsh - what a way to start his innings today. Wade came into this game with an injury cloud but got a job done. Stoinis did the business."

It is pertinent to mention here that David Warner was adjudged player of the tournament for his outstanding display with the bat.

Australia vs New Zealand

Australia on Sunday become the new world champions after beating New Zealand in the finale of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium. This is Australia's maiden World T20 title as the Men in Yellow had never won a T20 World Cup since the inception of the tournament in 2007. Australia had reached the final of the 2010 T20 World Cup; however, the Michael Clarke-led side fell short to make way for England to win the trophy that year. But the new Australian team under Aaron Finch has managed to alter the long-standing record by winning the title in UAE tonight.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson top-scored for the Black Caps with his 85-run knock while opener Martin Guptill contributed 28 runs after Australia inserted them in to take the first strike. Pacer Josh Hazlewood (3/16) took three out of four wickets while leg-spinner Adam Zampa (1/26) accounted for one Australian batsman. Opener David Warner's 38-ball 53 and Marsh's 50-ball unbeaten 77 meant that Australia overhauled the target with consummate ease in 18.5 overs.

(Image: ICC/Twitter/AP)