Abhishek Singhvi Says R Ashwin Is 'must Pick' For Crucial Games; 'Don't Buy Any Theories'

Reinstating India's prospects to clinch the coveted T20 World Cup 2021 title, the Men In Blue managed to finally secure their first win by defeating Afghanistan in their Super 12 clash by a massive margin of 66 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin was included in the squad after being benched for the first games that coincidently India lost to Pakistan and later to New Zealand. Now, according to Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi, R Ashwin managed to prove why he should be picked for crucial games. Singhvi also added that the 'theories' stating him being injured are not true and compared Ashwin to Australian legend Shane Warne and said that if Warne was playing at a similar phase in his career, he would be picked every time.

Singhvi wrote on Twitter: "Ravi Ashwin proves one game after another why he is a must pick for crucial games. Don't buy any theories barring injury for him sitting out. I believe if Warne made himself available near his sunset for selection, he would be picked 10/10."

Ashwin did well in his return to action during the India vs Afghanistan match in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. In the match, he produced some fantastic figures, clinching two wickets, and conceding only 14 runs in his four overs which gave him a fantastic economy of just 3.50. He took the important wickets of Najibullah Zadran and Gulban Naib which propelled India to a huge and crucial 66 runs victory.

Kohli impressed by Ashwin's performance

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli also acknowledged the crucial role of Ashwin, who replaced Varun Chakravarthy after the latter picked up an injury.

Commenting on the positives of the game, Kohli remarked, "I think the return of Ash. That's something he has really worked hard for. And we saw this kind of control and ability in the IPL where he bowled to the big boys as well. So, I am really happy to see him back in rhythm. When he can bowl like that, then you can control the middle-overs and he is a wicket-taker. He is a smart bowler as well. So, I am most pleased about him."

(Image: PTI)