AFG Vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Team News & More For T20 World Cup Match

Afghanistan will be locking horns with Namibia in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. This is an important match for both sides as far as the Group 2 points table is concerned. Afghanistan currently occupy the second spot with a win and a loss from two matches and four points to their tally whereas, Namibia are at the third position with two points having won their first game against Scotland on Wednesday.

As both teams search for their second win in the T20 World Cup, here's all you need to know about the Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, team news and more from this clash.

Afghanistan vs Namibia Dream11 Team

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-captain: David Wiese

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Batsmen: Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Shahzad, Craig Williams, Asghar Afghan

All-rounders: David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz

Afg vs Nam Dream11 Prediction

As per Afghanistan vs Namibia Dream11 prediction, Afghanistan are expected to win this contest. It should, however, be noted that the first-time participants Namibia could also spring a surprise.

Afg vs Nam Team News & Predicted XI

Afghanistan

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mujeeb ur Rehman.

Namibia

Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Rubel Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

Afghanistan vs Namibia Top Picks

Afghanistan

Mohammad Shahzad: Afghanistan would be expecting the wicket-keeper batter to come out all guns blazing when he opens the innings for them on Sunday.

Mohammad Nabi: The Afghan skipper would be hoping to lead from the front with both bat and ball during his team's clash against Namibia.

Namibia

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus: With 109 runs from four matches averaging 36.33, Erasmus is Namibia's second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

David Wiese: David Wiese has been Namibia's star all-rounder so far as he has amassed 116 runs in four matches averaging 58 and also has four scalps to his name.