Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Who Starts For Nabi And Co?

Afghanistan will be locking horns with Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Both teams will be looking forward to showcasing a great performance, and while Scotland will be eager to do well in this round after earning a qualification riding on a couple of remarkable performances in the group stages, Afghanistan would be hoping to add their first two points in the tournament.

Ahead of the Afghanistan vs Scotland Super 12 clash on Monday, here's a look at the predicted playing XI of the Afghanistan cricket team.

Afghanistan vs Scotland: Afghanistan Predicted XI

The Afghanistan cricket team's 15-member squad includes the likes of skipper Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, and, Naveen ul Haq.

Here's what Mohammad Nabi & Co.'s Predicted XI could be:

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan.

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan vs Scotland preview

Scotland Cricket Team on Thursday qualified for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup after they defeated Oman by 8 wickets at Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Scotland became the only team in the T20 World Cup qualifier to qualify for the Super 12 without losing any match. Kyle Coetzer & Co also defeated Bangladesh in their first T20 World Cup match qualifier.

Afghanistan on the other hand lost their first warm-up game against South Africa by 41 runs before turning the tables on the defending champions West Indies in the next warm-up fixture with an emphatic 56-run win. They would now be trying to stay focused against a spirited Scottish side who look to rewrite history in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Image: T20WorldCup.com