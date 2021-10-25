Afghanistan Vs Scotland Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK?

Scotland is all set to face Afghanistan in match 17 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on October 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The match will be the opening match of the Super-12 stage of the tournament for both teams. Scotland head to this match after winning three consecutive matches in the group stage matches, and finishing at the top of Group B above Bangladesh, Oman, and Papua New Guinea. Scotland displayed immense grit and skills by defeating Bangladesh in their first group stage match and starting the tournament on a high.

Afghanistan face Scotland after winning against the defending champions West Indies by 56 runs during the T20 World Cup warm-up match on October 20. They earlier suffered a defeat at the hands of South Africa in the first warm-up match, held on October 18. Irrespective of the result in previous matches, both Afghanistan and Scotland seek victory as they start their Super-12 campaign. Rashid Khan, Josh Davey, Rich Berrington, and Hazratullah Zazai are a few players from both teams who are expected to shine during the Afghanistan vs Scotland clash on Monday.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC Men’s T20 WC match on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the T20 World Cup Super-12 match, by tuning in to the live telecast by Star Sports. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. For watching the match fans can tune in to the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD channels in India. Cricket fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the live telecast on Sky Sports on their TVs and fans in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) can tune in to the Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). The match will start at 6:00 PM in the UK, and at 6:00 PM in the UAE.

How to watch the live streaming of Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC Men’s T20 WC 2021 match?

The live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Scotland, Super-12 match will be available on the online streaming platform Disney + Hotstar in India. At the same time, the match can be streamed live on Sky Sports NOW in the UK. In the UAE, live streaming would be available on OSN.com and www.wavo.com.

Image: AP/ t20worldcup.com