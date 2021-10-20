Afghanistan Vs West Indies, T20 WC LIVE Stream: How To Watch AFG Vs WI Warm-Up Match Live?

Afghanistan are set to lock horns with West Indies in their upcoming warm-up match on Wednesday, October 20, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting warm-up clash, here is a look at how to watch the match live in India, UAE and the UK, and the Afghanistan vs West Indies live streaming details.

Afghanistan vs West Indies live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch T20 World Cup 2021 matches live in India can tune into the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecast rights in the country. As for the Afghanistan vs West Indies live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live updates of the AFG vs WI match can be tracked on the social media handles of the two teams.

How to watch AFG vs WI warm-up match live in the UAE?

Cricket fans in the UAE can enjoy all ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches on the CricLife MAX channel. As for the Afghanistan vs West Indies live streaming, fans can tune in to Starz Play and its app. Subscription to Starz Play will cost AED 99 for the first month and AED 29 thereafter. The match will commence live at 6:30 PM GST.

Afghanistan vs West Indies live streaming details in the UK

UK fans wondering how to watch the AFG vs WI T20 warm-up match live can tune in to Sky Sports Cricket. As for the Afghanistan vs West Indies live streaming, fans can tune in to the Sky Go app. Meanwhile, non-Sky Sports subscribers can enjoy the Afghanistan vs West Indies match by getting a Now TV Day Pass for £9.99. The match will commence live at 3:00 PM BST.

T20 World Cup 2021: AFG vs WI team news

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Ashgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Qais Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq and Dawlat Zadran

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul and Hayden Walsh