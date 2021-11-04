Ashwin Says He's 'looking Forward' To Rahul Dravid's Stint As India's Head Coach

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday reacted to the appointment of Rahul Dravid as Team India's new head coach. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a landmark decision, named Dravid as the replacement for the current head coach Ravi Shastri. Dravid is slated to take over his new role after the ongoing T20 World Cup. Ashwin, while reacting to the development, said he is looking forward to working with Dravid. Ashwin also said that Dravid's experience will help the team as he has got immense depth of knowledge about the game.

"I think Rahul bhai (Rahul Dravid) has got an immense depth of knowledge and he has got good wishing for anything he does in life. He is somebody who has done the hard yards. He (Dravid) has gone through the journey and the grind of being at the NCA, he has gone through the Indian A (team), he knows what's in store, he has played with some of us inside this dressing room. He also knows all the young boys and I am really looking forward to the stint and trying to contribute alongside Rahul bhai," Ashwin said at the pre-match press conference ahead of India’s clash against Scotland.

As far as Ashwin is concerned, he made a comeback to the T20 internationals after a gap of over four years as he took the field against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Ashwin bowled beautifully to take two wickets in four overs. India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs to remain alive in the conquest of semifinals berth.

India vs Afghanistan match overview

Batting first, India scored a mammoth total of 210 runs for the loss of just two wickets. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul forged a record-breaking partnership of 140 runs before they were dismissed by Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib, respectively. While Rohit scored 74 off 47 balls, including 8 boundaries and 3 sixes, Rahul smashed 69 off 48 balls. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya came towards the backend of the innings, hitting 63 runs between them.

In reply, Afghanistan were restricted for 144/7 in 20 overs. Karim Janat and Mohammad Nabi were the only batters who managed to put some runs on the board as they scored 42 and 35 runs, respectively. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Gulbadin Naib scored 19 and 18 runs, while Hazratullah Zazai hit 13 off 15 balls. Mohammed Shami picked three wickets for India, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja picked one each.

Image: ANI/PTI

