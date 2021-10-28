AUS Vs SL: 'Sri Lanka Always Has Unique Spinners,' Karim Has 'eyes On' Mystery Tweaker

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Saba Karim has said that his eyes will be on mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana during the T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka on Thursday. Karim turned to social media to express his admiration for the Lankan bowler, who made his international debut last month. Karim said Theekshana could not play in the last game due to being unfit but hoped that he would take the field against Australia this evening. Karim, who is part of the ICC's commentary panel for the World Cup, said Theekshana has been troubling batters with his carom ball in the ongoing tournament.

"Today my eyes will also be on Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana. He could not play in the last match due to being unfit. But today hopefully he will play. Sri Lanka has always had a wealth of world-class spinners. From Muralitharan to Herath, Mendis, and now Theekshana. Every spinner has remained a mystery for batters during their era. In the ongoing World Cup, he is troubling the batters with his carom ball," Karim said in his latest post on Koo App.

Theekshana, who made his debut against South Africa in September, has played 1 ODI and 6 T20Is for his country so far. Theekshana was part of Sri Lanka's playing XI in all the three games that they played in the preliminary round of the World Cup. Theekshana picked three wickets each against Namibia and Ireland, respectively to help his team become the first side to qualify for the Super 12 stage. The 21-year-old also registered a bowling figure of 2/3 against the Netherlands.

Australia vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka are currently riding high on confidence as they beat Bangladesh in their opening game of the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka will lock horns against Australia in their second Super 12 match on Thursday at Dubai International Stadium. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Australia have also registered a win in their first match of the Super 12 stage and will be eager to register one more victory and move ahead of Sri Lanka in the points table.

Sri Lanka's Full Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

Australia's Full Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, and Daniel Sams.

Image: PTI