AUS Vs SL, T20 WC: David Warner Comments On His Exclusion From SRH In IPL 2021

Australian opener David Warner has expressed his thoughts on the comment made on his current batting form, along with his exclusion from the Sunrisers Hyderabad(SRH) squad during the latter half of the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 in UAE. Speaking to the media ahead of Australia vs Sri Lanka, Group 1 match of the Super-12 stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Warner brushed off the concerns over his batting form by terming the concerns and comments as funny. Warner has scored 14, 1, 0, 2, 0 runs in his last five T20 outings, which includes the Australia vs South Africa, T20 World Cup match on October 23, two-warm up matches ahead of the tournament, and the two innings he played for SRH in the IPL 2021.

While talking about his batting in the media interaction, Warner was quoted saying that he finds people funny, when they talk about his batting form. Adding that the whole matter makes him laugh, he said he has hardly played any cricket. Talking about his exclusion from the SRH squad, the 35-year-old cricket said, “I've hardly played any cricket and then was there an opportunity with the IPL, for example, had two games and then basically wanted to, you know, give all the other youngsters a crack and whatnot. So from my perspective, that's fine”.

David Warner scored 195 runs for SRH in eight games during IPL 2021

Speaking about his form in the warm-up matches of Australia, Warner added that they are warm-up games for a reason. He further added that he got his benchmark back to where it should be, and said the team is practicing their best to go out and perform. During the Australia vs South Africa match on October 23, Warner returned to the pavilion after scoring 14 runs in 15 balls with the help of four boundaries in a low-scoring match. Australia ended up winning the game by five wickets after chasing down the target of 119 runs set by South Africa. During the IPL 2021, Warner scored 195 runs in eight matches for SRH, which was his lowest tally of runs for the team in all seasons. Warner has been one of the top scorers for the SRH in the past, having won the IPL 2016 title with the team, after scoring 848 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 151.42.

Image: t20worldcup.com