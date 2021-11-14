Last Updated:

Australia Lift Maiden T20 World Cup Title After Beating New Zealand By 8 Wickets In Final

Australia have become the new world champions after beating New Zealand in the final of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday in the UAE.

Australia has become the new world champions after beating New Zealand in the finale of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday. This is Australia's maiden World T20 title as the Men in Yellow had never won a T20 World Cup since the inception of the tournament in 2007. Australia had reached the final of the 2010 T20 World Cup; however, the Miachel Clarke-led side fell short to make way for England to win the trophy that year. But the new Australian team under Aaron Finch has managed to alter the long-standing record by winning the title in UAE tonight.

T20 World Cup Final: New Zealand vs Australia

As far as tonight's clash is concerned, Australia beat New Zealand by 8 wickets to win their first-ever World T20 title. Batting first, New Zealand had posted a total of 172 runs in 20 overs courtesy of some brilliant batting by skipper Kane Williamson, who smashed a 48-ball 85 runs to play a captain's knock in the final. Martin Guptill scored 28 off 35 balls before he was dismissed by Adam Zampa. Glenn Phillips and James Neesham came at the backend of the innings to help New Zealand score the highest total in a T20 World Cup final match.

In reply, Australian batters David Warner and Mitchell Marsh smashed 92 runs together to help their side steady the innings after the early loss of Aaron Finch. Finch was dismissed by Trent Boult for just 5 runs. Warner hit 53 off 38 balls before he was dismissed by Trent Boult in the 13th over. Marsh and Glenn Maxwell finished the run chase for Australia as they scored 77 and 28 runs, respectively. Australia chased down the target with 7 balls remaining.

