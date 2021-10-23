South Africa's Aiden Markram stunned everyone as he took an incredible catch to dismiss Australian batter Steve Smith during his team's opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup. The incident took place in the 15th over when Smith pulled a shot off Anrich Nortje's bowling that went straight towards the long-on boundary; however, the ball was intercepted by Markram, who came in flying from about 20 yards distance to take a stunner of a catch. Here's the video of Markram's mind-blowing effort in the field.

Netizens are also reacting to Markram's amazing catch, which he took off Nortje's bowling to dismiss Smith for 35 runs. One individual likened Markram to a bird, while another called him Superman for taking the flying catch.

Is this a bird, no it's Aiden Markram ..



What a specy from Markram..

Game on#T20WorldCup #AUSvSA #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/QW0C7upKof — Encrypted Layman 🍁 (@FreddieFaizaan) October 23, 2021

South African 3d player Aiden Markram 🔥 🥵 pic.twitter.com/awW1CWGP46 — Nitin ™⚡ (@Insane133_) October 23, 2021

Now, this is an absolutely flying catch by Aiden Markram. Brilliant piece of fielding !!#T20WorldCup2021 #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/1THBYWr6F6 — Kaushik (@Kushh_007) October 23, 2021

Flying Aiden Markram, what a terrific catch. pic.twitter.com/zE1GLB1HU6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2021

What a catch that was by Aiden Markram to send Steve Smith back to the pavilion! Guy flew like Superman to grab that catch!#T20WorldCup #AUSvSA — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) October 23, 2021

Australia win first Super 12 match

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa got off to a shocking start after losing the toss against Australia. The Proteas lost three wickets in the powerplay for just 29 runs on the board. South African skipper Temba Bavuma was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell for 12 off 7 balls. Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock followed Bavuma back to the pavilion as Josh Hazlewood dismissed both of them for 2 and 7 runs, respectively. Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller scored some runs before they were dismissed for 13 and 16 runs by Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa.

Zampa then removed Dwaine Pretorious for just 1 run in the same over. Only Aiden Markram scored some runs for South Africa as he made 40 off 36 balls while others kept falling in front of his eyes. Maharaj was the next batter to follow as he became an unfortunate victim of a run-out. Kagiso Rabada scored 19 runs and remained not-out to help South Africa cross the 100-run mark. It will be interesting to see if the Proteas are able to defend 118 runs. The lowest total defended in the ICC T20 World Cup is 119 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand.

Australia also lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay before Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell forged an important partnership of 42 runs. Australia were 38/3 at one stage but Smith with his 35 off 34 balls and Maxwell with his 18 off 21 balls steadied the ship before both batters were dismissed in quick succession. Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade scored 40 runs between them to help Australia chase the target in 19.4 overs. Australia won the game by 5 wickets.

Image: @mufaddal_vohra/CSA/Twitter