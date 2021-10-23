Last Updated:

'Superman or bird?' | Australia Vs South Africa: Aiden Markram Takes Flying Catch To Dismiss Smith At T20 WC

Aiden Markram stunned everyone as he took an incredible catch to dismiss Australian batter Steve Smith during his team's opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Aiden Markram catch, Aiden Markram, Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA, Aiden Markram flying catch, flying catch in cricket, T20 World Cup, Steve

Image: @mufaddal_vohra/CSA/Twitter


South Africa's Aiden Markram stunned everyone as he took an incredible catch to dismiss Australian batter Steve Smith during his team's opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup. The incident took place in the 15th over when Smith pulled a shot off Anrich Nortje's bowling that went straight towards the long-on boundary; however, the ball was intercepted by Markram, who came in flying from about 20 yards distance to take a stunner of a catch. Here's the video of Markram's mind-blowing effort in the field.   

Netizens are also reacting to Markram's amazing catch, which he took off Nortje's bowling to dismiss Smith for 35 runs. One individual likened Markram to a bird, while another called him Superman for taking the flying catch. 

Australia win first Super 12 match

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa got off to a shocking start after losing the toss against Australia. The Proteas lost three wickets in the powerplay for just 29 runs on the board. South African skipper Temba Bavuma was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell for 12 off 7 balls. Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock followed Bavuma back to the pavilion as Josh Hazlewood dismissed both of them for 2 and 7 runs, respectively. Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller scored some runs before they were dismissed for 13 and 16 runs by Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa. 

READ | Virat Kohli reveals plans for Pandya at T20 WC; 'will let others bowl until Hardik is fit'

Zampa then removed Dwaine Pretorious for just 1 run in the same over. Only Aiden Markram scored some runs for South Africa as he made 40 off 36 balls while others kept falling in front of his eyes. Maharaj was the next batter to follow as he became an unfortunate victim of a run-out. Kagiso Rabada scored 19 runs and remained not-out to help South Africa cross the 100-run mark. It will be interesting to see if the Proteas are able to defend 118 runs. The lowest total defended in the ICC T20 World Cup is 119 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand. 

READ | T20 World Cup 2021: How are teams grouped for Super 12 stage?

Australia also lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay before Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell forged an important partnership of 42 runs. Australia were 38/3 at one stage but Smith with his 35 off 34 balls and Maxwell with his 18 off 21 balls steadied the ship before both batters were dismissed in quick succession. Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade scored 40 runs between them to help Australia chase the target in 19.4 overs. Australia won the game by 5 wickets. 

READ | T20 World Cup: Keshav Maharaj's run out vs Australia mocked by fans as Proteas struggle

Image: @mufaddal_vohra/CSA/Twitter

READ | T20 World Cup: Four Indian net bowlers sent back home; check out who remains with team
Tags: Aiden Markram catch, Aiden Markram, Australia vs South Africa
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com