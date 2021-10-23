Australia Vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 World Cup Match In India, UAE?

Australia will be locking horns with South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday where both teams would be looking to kickstart their campaign with a win. Ahead of the Australia vs South Africa clash, here's a look at the live streaming details and how the game can be watched in Indian and the rest of the world.

Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to watch the match in India?

The Indian fans can watch the match on the Star Sports Network. The game will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Meanwhile, the Australia vs South Africa group game can be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app as well.

Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to watch the match in UAE?

The cricket enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can enjoy the game h by tuning in to the OSN channel. The live stream of the match will be available on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 3.00 pm matches will start at 2.00 pm GMT, while the 7.30 pm match will start at 6.00 pm GMT.

Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: How to watch the match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can watch the live telecast of the Australia vs South Africa match by tuning in to the Sky Sports network with the 3.30 IST matches starting at 11.00 am UK time. The 7.30 pm matches will begin at 3.00 pm UK time.

T20 World Cup: Australia vs South Africa

Australia won their first warm-up match against New Zealand before suffering an eigh-wicket defeat to India. South Africa on the other hand have won both their warm-up fixtures comprehensively. They first defeated Afghanistan by 41 runs before getting the better of Pakistan by six wickets.

Image: T20WORLDCUP.COM/@ICC