Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Hazlewood Strikes On First Ball

Australia and South Africa are facing eachother in the opening match of the Super-12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Australia head into the tournament opener after facing a loss by eight wickets at the hands of India in their second warm-up match on October 20. In their first warm-up match against New Zealand on October 18, Australia defeated the Kiwis by three wickets. Meanwhile, South Africa head into the opening match after winning both their warm-up matches against Afghanistan and Pakistan respectively. The Proteas defeated Afghanistan by 41 runs on October 18 and went on to defeat Pakistan by six wickets on October 20.

Australia are being led by led by Aaron Finch, who is currently the third rank batter in the ICC T20I players rankings. He has scored 2473 runs at a strike rate of more than 150 while representing Australia in 76 T20I matches. At the same time, Temba Bavuma is leading the Proteas for the first time in an ICC tournament. He has played 16 T20I matches for South Africa, and in the process, he has scored 410 runs at a strike rate of 126.93. Australia and South Africa have the services of some of the biggest T20 players in the world like Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell along with Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraij Shamsi. Both teams will look to bring the best out of their squads and start the tournament on a high by earning the victory.

The match no. 13 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia vs South Africa is going to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday. The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to favour spinners and the pacers who bowl cutters. The expected total for the team which bats first is going to be somewhere between 140-150, looking at the previous matches played at the stadium.