Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: Hazlewood Strikes On First Ball

(Image: AP/ t20worldcup.com)
No. 3 batter for South Africa, van der Dussen was sent back by Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood in the very first ball of the third over of South Africa's innings. van der Dussen returned after scoring just two runs off three balls and South African batter Aiden Markram walked in to bat at no. 4. SA finish third over at 17-2.
Glenn Maxwell was brought by Aaron Finch to bowl the second over, and Maxwell dismissed the Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma by finding the stumps on the third ball of his over. Bavuma returned after scoring 12 runs off six balls.
South African skipper, Temba Bavuma and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock start the innings for South Africa, after being put in to bat first. Bavuma opened the score sheet with a double and went on to score two back-to-back boundaries in the third and fourth ball. South Africa score 11 runs, off the first over by Mitchell Starc.
Meanwhile, South African skipper Temba Bavuma said that he is privileged to lead the Proteas squad in the tournament, however, he also added that he is a bit nervous. Speaking about the team, Bavuma added they are going in with two spinners, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, an allrounder, and Klassen playing as the extra batter at no. 6. He also said that they are coming into the tournament with momentum on their side and they are least bothered about not being the favorites in the tournament. However, he concluded by saying that the team will stay true to the expectations and they are confident about the squad.
After winning the toss, Australian skipper Aaron Finch said that the pitch looks like a good wicket and Australia is hoping the pitch won’t change much through the course of the match. He added that they have an experienced side, but as they haven’t played as a unit together, they are looking forward to the tournament. Citing the tough selection choices, he further said that Aston Agar, Kane Richardson, Josh Inglis, and Mitch Swepson would miss out on the match.
South Africa Playing XI- Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia Playing XI- Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss ahead of the Australia vs South Africa match and opted to bowl first.
Australia and South Africa are facing eachother in the opening match of the Super-12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Australia head into the tournament opener after facing a loss by eight wickets at the hands of India in their second warm-up match on October 20. In their first warm-up match against New Zealand on October 18, Australia defeated the Kiwis by three wickets. Meanwhile, South Africa head into the opening match after winning both their warm-up matches against Afghanistan and Pakistan respectively. The Proteas defeated Afghanistan by 41 runs on October 18 and went on to defeat Pakistan by six wickets on October 20.
Australia are being led by led by Aaron Finch, who is currently the third rank batter in the ICC T20I players rankings. He has scored 2473 runs at a strike rate of more than 150 while representing Australia in 76 T20I matches. At the same time, Temba Bavuma is leading the Proteas for the first time in an ICC tournament. He has played 16 T20I matches for South Africa, and in the process, he has scored 410 runs at a strike rate of 126.93. Australia and South Africa have the services of some of the biggest T20 players in the world like Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell along with Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraij Shamsi. Both teams will look to bring the best out of their squads and start the tournament on a high by earning the victory.
The match no. 13 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia vs South Africa is going to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday. The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to favour spinners and the pacers who bowl cutters. The expected total for the team which bats first is going to be somewhere between 140-150, looking at the previous matches played at the stadium.