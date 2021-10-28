Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Stream: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK

The 22nd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will see Australia lock horns against Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm IST. Both teams will come into the game on the back of wins in their respective opening matches of the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh and Australia defeated South Africa in their first Super 12 game to secure 2 points each in the Group 1 table. Australia and Sri Lanka have played a total of 16 T20I matches against one another and are currently equally poised with eight wins each. In the T20 World Cup, however, Australia have an edge over the Islanders as they have won 2 out of the three matches played in the competition so far.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: How to watch T20 World Cup in India?

Star Sports Network owns the right to broadcast ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches across India in various regional languages. Disney+ Hotstar, which is a property of Star, has the right to live stream T20 World Cup matches for online audiences in India. Fans can access Disney+ Hotstar to watch live matches for a subscription fee of at least Rs. 499 per year.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: How to watch T20 World Cup in UAE?

Cricket enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can watch the ICC T20 World Cup matches live on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). People in the UAE can also live stream all World Cup games on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 3:00 pm matches will start at 2:00 pm UAE time, while the 7:30 pm match will start at 6:00 pm UAE time.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: How to watch T20 World Cup in the UK?

Sky Sports Network has the right to broadcast ICC T20 World Cup matches live in the United Kingdom. The matches will be live-streamed across the country on the video-streaming platform NOW, which is a subsidiary of Sky. The 3:30 pm IST matches will start at 11:00 am in the UK. The 7:30 pm matches will begin at 3:00 pm in the UK.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC