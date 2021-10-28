Australia Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Brad Hodge Names His Playing 11 For AUS Vs SL Match

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge has picked his fantasy XI for the match between Australia and Sri Lanka in the 2021 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. Australia versus Sri Lanka clash is scheduled to take place at 7.30 pm IST at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. The 46-year-old cricketer-turned coach picked Australian batting powerhouse David Warner to open the innings with Kusal Perera.

Hodge picked Charith Asalanka and Glenn Maxwell to come at number three and four, respectively. According to the former middle-order batter, Pathum Nissanka and Marcus Stoinis should come at number five and six followed by Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith at number seven and eight, respectively. Hodge picked spinner Adam Zampa and pacers Josh Hazlewood and Dushmantha Chameera as his bowlers.

Hodge's Fantasy 11: David Warner, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Glenn Maxwell, Pathum Nissanka, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Dushmantha Chameera.

Both Australia and Sri Lanka have two points each, courtesy of their win in their opening games of the Super 12 stage against South Africa and Bangladesh, respectively. However, Sri Lanka is a spot above Australia in the points table because of its superior net run rate. Sri Lanka is at the number two position in the Group 1 points table, second only to England, who have played two games so far and have won both of them.

While Australia won its first game against South Africa by 5 wickets with 2 balls remaining, Sri Lanka won against Bangladesh by 5 wickets with 7 balls remaining. Australia chased down a low total of 118 runs, courtesy of some brilliant bowling by Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, chased down 171 runs courtesy of some incredible batting by Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Full squads

Australia's Full Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, and Daniel Sams.

Sri Lanka's Full Squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

(Image: AP/BradHodge/Twitter)