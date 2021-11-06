Australia Vs West Indies Live Stream: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK

The 38th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will see Australia lock horns against West Indies at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will begin at 3:30 pm IST with the toss scheduled for 30 minutes prior to that. While Australia are still in the race for qualification, defending champions West Indies are down and out from the 2021 T20 World Cup campaign and will only act as a party spoiler if they beat the Kangaroos in today's clash.

Australia's Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, and Daniel Sams.

West Indies' Squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell.

Australia vs West Indies: How to watch T20 World Cup in India?

In India, the ICC T20 World Cup is being live telecast on Star Sports Network. All the matches of the marquee ICC event are being broadcast live on the network. Star Sports is also showing the matches live in India's neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives. Online audiences in India can access the live-streaming of all T20 World Cup matches on Disney+ Hotstar at a minimum subscription fee of Rs. 499.

Australia vs West Indies: How to watch T20 World Cup in UAE?

Cricket enthusiasts living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can watch all ICC T20 World Cup matches live on Orbit Showtime Network (OSN). The matches are also being live-streamed on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 3:00 pm matches will start at 2:00 pm UAE time, while the 7:30 pm match will start at 6:00 pm UAE time.

Australia vs West Indies: How to watch T20 World Cup in the UK?

Cricket fans living in the United Kingdom can watch all ICC T20 World Cup games live on Sky Sports Network. The group has purchased the broadcasting rights of the T20 World Cup and are responsible for its telecast across the country. The matches are also being live-streamed on NOW, a video streaming platform that is a subsidiary of Sky Group. The 3:30 pm IST matches will start at 11:00 am in the UK. The 7:30 pm matches will begin at 3:00 pm in the UK.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC