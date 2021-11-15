Australia's 'shoey' Celebration Irks Shoaib Akhtar; Netizens Say 'let Them Celebrate'

The Australian men's cricket team made history on Sunday by winning their first World T20 title after defeating New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup final. After the game, the Australians celebrated their victory with alcoholic beverages, and they did it in the style of Formula One racer Daniel Ricciardo. Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis, in particular, celebrated Australia's victory by partaking in 'shoey,' a trend in which celebratory beverages are poured into a shoe and consumed from it. The Australian players were seen doing the 'shoey' in footage published by the ICC.

While the majority of people congratulated Australia on their first T20 World Cup victory, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar appears to be the only one who is annoyed by their celebrations. "A little disgusting way of celebrating no??" tweeted Akhtar on Twitter, accompanied by a video of Wade and Stoinis sipping from a sneaker. The post has provoked several social media users to turn to the comment section and urge the Pakistani pacer to not take offence and "let them enjoy".

A little disgusting way of celebrating no?? pic.twitter.com/H96vMlabC8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 15, 2021

Netizens' reaction

Bhai tere ko har baat se problem hai na.. tera naam problem aktar hona chahiye — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) November 15, 2021

What's the problem with you , har baat mai taang nahi adate , sudar jao — ☬ kulveer singh ☬ (@GrewalKulveer) November 15, 2021

Tu ki lena ?? Har jagah ungli karni jaroori hai to capture lime light ?? — Puneet Malhotra (@puneetdagamer) November 15, 2021

Nothing wrong with it — Gills (@gpricey23) November 15, 2021

T20 World Cup Final

As far as the final is concerned, Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first at Dubai International Stadium. Batting first, New Zealand posted the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final match. The Kiwis amassed 172/4 in 20 overs courtesy of some brilliant batting by skipper Kane Williamson, who top-scored with 85 off 48 balls. Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, and James Neesham also contributed to the total as they scored 28, 18, and 13 runs respectively. Josh Hazlewood picked three wickets for the Aussies, while Adam Zampa picked one.

In reply, Australian batters David Warner and Mitchell Marsh helped Australia chase down the target in 18.5 overs. The duo forged a crucial 91-run partnership after the dismissal of Aaron Finch in the 3rd over. While Warner scored 53 off 38 balls before being dismissed by Trent Boult, Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 runs off 50 balls to ensure his side finished on the winning side. Glenn Maxwell came in at the backend of the second innings and scored 28 off 18 balls to help Marsh complete the run chase.

Image: Twitter/@ICC/@shoaib100mph