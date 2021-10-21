Bangladesh Vs Papua New Guinea Live Stream: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE & UK

The 9th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup will see Bangladesh lock horns against Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Both teams have played two matches each in the preliminary stage of the World Cup. While Bangladesh has won one out of the two games it has played so far, Papua New Guinea has lost both its games and is lurking at the bottom of the Group B points table. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has kept its qualifying hopes alive by defeating Oman on Tuesday. PNG, on the other hand, will have to do something miraculous to make it to the Super 12 stage, which at this point in time appears impossible.

Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea will play their first match against each other in the ongoing tournament on October 21. Bangladesh will require a win by more than 15 runs or in less than 18 overs to get on top of the points table and to qualify for the Super 12 stage.

BAN vs PNG: How to watch T20 WC in India?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 across India. Cricket enthusiasts can tune in to any of the network's multiple sports channels to watch the T20 World Cup matches live in India. Disney+Hotstar will live stream T20 World Cup matches on its platform for online audiences in the country. The particular match between Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea will start at 3.30 pm IST.

BAN vs PNG: How to watch T20 WC in the UK?

Sky Sports Cricket will broadcast all T20 World Cup matches live in the United Kingdom. Cricket fans in the country will be able to watch live T20 World Cup matches if they have a Sky Sports subscription. Now TV, a subsidiary of Sky, will live stream the T20 World Cup matches for online audiences in the UK. The Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea match will begin in the UK at 11.00 am local time.

BAN vs PNG: How to watch T20 WC in UAE?

People in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can watch all T20 World Cup matches live on the OSN Channel. Online audiences in the country will be able to live stream the T20 World Cup games on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com.

(Image: AP/Twitter/ICC)