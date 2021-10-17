Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 WC Match In India, UAE And UK

Bangladesh are all set to start their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign by playing the first match in the qualifiers against Scotland on October 17 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. Initially scheduled to take place in India, the tournament was shifted to the United Arab Emirates and Oman citing the COVID-19 concerns in the Indian sub-continent. Bangladesh is highly regarded as favorites to qualify for the Super-12 matches as they take on Scotland on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Scotland have never made it through to the main stage while playing a T20 World Cup tournament and will look to start their campaign by defeating Bangladesh. Bangladesh will next play Oman and Papua New Guinea in the qualifiers ahead of the Super-12 stage which begins on October 23. In the last T20 World Cup in 2016 Bangladesh lost all four matches in the tournament and finished last in the Group 2 standings, below New Zealand, India, Australia, and Pakistan.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Scotland, T20 World Cup match in India?

Cricket fans in India, who want to enjoy the match between Bangladesh and Scotland on October 17, can tune into the live broadcast by Star Sports. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and will telecast all the matches on its channels. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the mobile application, Disney + Hotstar, and also its website. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM as per the Indian Standard Time.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Scotland, T20 World Cup match in the UAE?

Cricket fans in the UAE can enjoy the live telecast of the match on the OSN Channel. The live streaming of the match will be also available on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM GMT.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Scotland, T20 World Cup match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the United Kingdom can catch the live telecast of the match on Sky Sports Cricket. The match is scheduled to start at 3 PM as per the UK time and live streaming will be available on the Sky Go account. However, non-Sky Sports subscribers can enjoy the live streaming of the match by getting a Now TV Day Pass for £9.99.

Image: Twitter@icc/@cricketscotland