Bangladesh Vs Scotland: Shakib Al Hasan Gets 2 Wickets; Becomes Highest T20Is Wicket-taker

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan showcased his prowess once again as he led his Bangladesh bowling unit from the front by picking up two wickets against Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Consequently of the dismissals, he also became the leading wicket-taker ever in T20Is with 108 wickets, one ahead of Lasith Malinga. Scotland was eventually dismissed for just 140 runs in their 20 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan becomes leading T20I wicket-taker

Shakib Al Hasan ran riot against the Scotland batsmen as he picked up two wickets in the same over. The Bangladeshi all-rounder first dismissed Richie Berrington for just two runs of five deliveries before dismissing Michael Leask for a duck two balls later.

Berrington was dismissed via catch out. Shakib bowled a full-length delivery to the Scot who was looking to go big with his shot. The batter launched his shot over long-on where Afif Hossain caught it. However, with Hossain close to the boundary ropes, he popped up the ball and caught it on his second attempt.

Similarly, Shakib also dismissed Leask via a catch out. Leask also attempted to go big by trying to clear long-off. Liton Das took a simple catch near the boundary ropes to complete the dismissal. The two wickets helped him go past the legendary Lasith Malinga to become the highest wicket-taker in T20Is from just 89 matches. Shakib's best bowling figures stand at 5/20, at an average of 20.38 and an outstanding economy of just 6.70.

Bangladesh vs Scotland first innings score

Scotland managed to amass 140 runs in the first innings thanks to some brilliant batting from Chris Greaves and Mark Watt in the middle order. Greaves scored 45 runs off just 28 deliveries while Watt scored 22 runs off 17 balls. The pair registered a partnership of 51 runs for the seventh wicket to get Scotland to a reasonable total in the 20 overs. Meanwhile, most of the other batters struggled to get decent scores.