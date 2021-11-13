Ben Stokes Brutally Roasted For Confidently Predicting England Vs Pakistan T20 WC Final

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes did not participate in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as he has taken an indefinite break from the game due to mental health issues and at the same time is also nursing a finger injury that he had sustained during the first leg of the IPL 2021 in April this year.

Even though Ben Stokes has not been on the cricket field for a while, he has been in the news lately for hilarious prediction at the end of last month.

T20 World Cup: Ben Stokes brutally roasted by fans on social media

It so happened that when the Super 12 stages were still in progress, Ben Stokes had predicted an England vs Pakistan final considering the fact that both were in-form teams of the tournament. While Pakistan won all their five matches, the 2010 champions succeeded in registering four wins. However, both the tournament favourites lost their respective semi-final matches to New Zealand & Australia and now, the passionate cricket enthusiasts have come out to have a hearty laugh at the 2019 World Cup winner's expense. Here are some of the reactions.

You forgot to add this bro🙂 pic.twitter.com/r3jTnrtx9I — Moazma Javed (@MoazmaJaved) November 11, 2021

England vs Pakistan

They will play for 3rd place 😂😂😂 — vivek gupta (@30guptavivek) November 12, 2021

Hello sir @benstokes38 how R you ?? Where is your team in final 🤦 come back mate 😁 you are missing you 😂 pic.twitter.com/KJWotKGW3R — frustrated engineer (@frustratedstu) November 10, 2021

He predicted something but happened different thing moral of this is to not overconfiedent..

Both the teams you predicted that out of the world cup,you can play only cricket astrology is not good for you.Keep concentrate on the field man — ritu kharvi (@RitheshKharvi1) November 11, 2021

T20 World Cup final: Australia & New Zealand renew rivalry after 2015

Australia and Pakistan had locked horns in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday evening with the winner earning the right to face New Zealand in Sunday's final at the same venue. The Kiwis had also snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against a spirited England team by five wickets with an over to spare in the first semi-final on Wednesday at Abu Dhabi's Shiekh Zayed Stadium.

At one point it appeared as if Babar Azam & Co. would be booking a final berth against New Zealand when they had the Aussies on the mat at 96/5 in the 13th over before the middle-order duo of Marcus Stoinis (40*) and wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade (41*) added an unbeaten 81-run stand that took the 2010 finalists over the line in the penultimate over when Wade slammed premier pacer Shaheen Afridi for a hat-trick of sixes.