BLM Matters, Not Indian Jawans In J&K?: India Cricket Team Questioned For Taking The Knee

Minutes before their clash against Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the Indian Cricket team on Sunday decided to take the knee for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. The team's decision was met with a massive uproar as netizens questioned them for kneeling for the BLM and not for the civilians and soldiers who had lost their lives due to Pakistan-sponsored killings in J&K.

Even before the scheduled match, there had been a strong chorus against India's decision to play cricket with Pakistan in the wake of the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. Over the last two weeks, more than 11 civilians have been gunned down brutally in the Union Territory while several jawans have laid down their lives to Pakistan infiltrators in the Poonch encounter operations. However, the BCCI announced that it could not back out of 'commitments' made to the ICC.

Moments before the match, Indian cricketers decided to take the knee for the BLM, while the Pakistan team held their hands on their hearts. Netizens questioned the Indian team for being 'woke' enough to support a movement in the West, but choosing to keep mum on the ground reality in India. Netizens reminded the Indian team that cross-border terrorism was a reality closer to home and should have been addressed, given that the match was being played even amidst the targeted killings.

Meanwhile, explaining the decision, skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that the move had been communicated to the Indian team by the management. "That was communicated to us by the management, the Pakistan team agreed to pay their tribute to the same cause. We accepted our side of things and that was how it was decided," said Kohli while replying to an ANI query during a virtual post-match press conference. Notably, Pakistan refrained from bending the knee and instead held their hands to the heart during the fiasco.

Netizens React on Indian team taking the knee for BLM

For the first time in a long time, I'm more angry at the team for that decision to take the knee than actually losing to Pak.



The sheer insensitivity towards our own neighborhood is mind-blowing. — Yew's Finest (@FinestYew) October 24, 2021

India should have taken the knee against cross border terrorism a reality closer home . Interestingly the Pakistan team didn't take the knee , they just put their hand on their heart — Anoop (@AnoopChathoth) October 25, 2021

What was this aping the West & taking the knee drama by Indian Team?? Whose idea was it?? #INDvPAK #Ind #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/U4zM9bp2KH — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 24, 2021

Just wanted to know: has the Indian Cricket Team ever gone down on its knees for Kashmiri Pandits? — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) October 25, 2021

Maybe...but taking a knee was a hypocritical move when they never ever took stand for our soldiers and lives lost in Kashmir due to pak sponsored terrorism..plus even invite ppl like shoaib akhtar or helping afridi who openly support disintegration of India.. not done.. — कार्मिक कुड़ी 🇮🇳 karmic kudi (@Joganindia) October 25, 2021

Forget about bangladeshi Hindus, Indian team could have atleast bent knees in solidarity with Indians in kashmir who are becoming victims of Pakistan sponsored terrorism in past few weeks ,be it our soldiers or comman people. But then how they will look cool infront of woke world — Dessie Aussie 🇮🇳🇭🇲 (@DessieAussie) October 24, 2021

Shameful pictures of the day.



1. India takes a knee to BLM. Not needed. You don't take a knee.

2. Spirit of cricket. Not needed. Every day we are in a war-like situation with Pak. We played, we lost, they won. No need to shower sportsmanship here. pic.twitter.com/vrbZtO0eY8 — Abhay Rathore (@abhay_ji_) October 24, 2021

India lost its three-decade-long domination after it was defeated in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan by 10 wickets on Sunday. India's opening order fell quickly after left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma for a golden duck and then KL Rahul for 6. Under pressure, Kohli held the fort with Rishabh Pant as the duo joined forces to add 53 runs in quick time. Ultimately, the Indian side only managed to pile up a score of only 151/7. On the other hand, Pakistan piled up 152 for no loss in just 17.5 overs thanks to Babar Azam's 68 not out and, Mohammad Rizwan 79 not out.