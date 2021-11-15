Brad Hogg Urges Australia To Emulate India's Academy Setup; 'They Have Set The Bar'

Australia on Sunday defeated New Zealand by 8 wickets to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title at the Dubai International Stadium. Before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup, Australia were not among the favourites as Aaron Finch's men had lost multiple T20 series.

However, Australia proved their critics wrong and went on to win the elusive title against New Zealand on Sunday. Now, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has accepted that Australia's cricket has declined in the last decade and also urged the cricket board to emulate India's academy setup - the NCA, which has produced young talents like Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, and many more.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg said, "The last 5-8 years have not gone exactly according to plan, we have rested a bit on our laurels. Several nations have caught up with us, Australia still has a lot of work to do. India has set the bar when it comes to playing in ODI, Tests and even T20."

"The academy is Australia’s biggest reason behind the success, you can see it’s with England, and India has done the same with its academy with Rahul Dravid. Pant, Gill, Shaw all pass," added Hogg.

Hogg further outlined the area of improvement for the Aussie side, keeping in mind that the next T20 World Cup will be hosted by Australia.

"A lot of things Australia needs to tackle by the next T20 World Cup. They need more aggressive hitters. Hopefully, Finch will find his form, his place on the team is under the radar."

