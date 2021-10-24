Brian Lara Names His Clear Favourite For Title, Says 'it's A World Cup For India To Lose'

Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has said that the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is there for India to lose. Lara, while presenting on Star Sports, said India is outright favourites to reach the knockout stage of the tournament, adding "It's certainly up to them how they take it from there". The West Indies great said it is going to be hard work for Virat Kohli and his men when they reach the semi-finals as other teams are not going to just give the match away.

"It's a World Cup for India to lose. I can see them in the knockout stages. It's certainly up to them how they take it from there. Of course, other teams, Australia, New Zealand, when they get there at the business end of the tournament, they are not gonna just give it away. It's gonna be hard work. I'm really really looking forward to it," Lara said on Star Sports.

Team India is all set to begin its T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST and will be played at Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. The Virat Kohli-led side will look to maintain its clean sheet against Pakistan as the Men in Green are yet to defeat India in the T20 World Cup. India and Pakistan have not played the shortest format of the game against each other outside of the marquee ICC event.

India will play against New Zealand in their second game of the T20 World Cup on October 31 before locking horns against Afghanistan on November 3 and then against Scotland on November 5.

India's Squad for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah. Travelling reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar.

Image: Twitter/BrianLara/AP