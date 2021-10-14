With the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup 2021 just around the corner, the Indian cricket team revealed the team jersey on Wednesday. The fresh jersey for the Men in Blue was revealed by the team’s sponsor, MPL Sports. Interestingly, the T20 World Cup jersey was showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa on the same day it was released.

The Indian cricket team launched the ‘Billion Cheers Jersey’ ending a long wait from the fans. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) while unveiling the jersey, revealed that the design for the prussian and royal blue jersey was inspired by the billion cheers of fans. Hours after the announcement, the jersey was displayed at the iconic Burj Khalifa. The image of the jersey and the Indian players donning it sparkled in the evening lights of the world’s tallest building.

Indian jersey showcasing at Burj Khalifa. pic.twitter.com/FCaSR0yUDE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 13, 2021

Indian Team jersey revealed in light show

MPL sports took to their social media accounts to share the video of the new kit being displayed on the iconic building. The apparel company also revealed that this was the first time a team India Jersey was displayed on the building. Taking to their Instagram handle, MPL sports wrote, “The Billion Cheers Jersey on Burj Khalifa. For the first time ever a Team India Jersey has gone up on the tallest building in the world - Burj Khalifa! Time to #ShowYourGame and support Team India.” The Men in Blue will be donning the jersey during the warm-up matches against England and Australia on October 18 and 20, respectively.

India's T20 World Cup schedule

A per the schedule released by ICC, India will play two warm-up games, one against Australia and one against England. The two warm-up games are scheduled for October 18 and October 20 with two matches a day. The second round of the tournament which is the Super 12 stage, will begin in Abu Dhabi on October 23, with the Group 1 match between Australia and South Africa. India will play its first competitive match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24, with the game scheduled to commence live at 7:30 pm IST. This is followed by a match against New Zealand on October 31, then against Afghanistan on November 3. Two more matches are still to be decided and will be played on November 5 and November 8.

The first semi-final is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10 at 6 pm local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days in case of bad weather conditions. The final of the tournament will take place in Dubai on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as a reserve day in case conditions like weather lead to the match being suspended.

India's T20 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

(Image: @MPLsports/Instagram/@CricCrazyJohns/Twitter)