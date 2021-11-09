Cheteshwar Pujara, Robin Uthappa React To India's Elimination From T20 World Cup

Senior batters Robin Uthappa and Cheteshwar Pujara have come forward and lauded Team India on registering a consolation win over Namibia in their final ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. While India did get the better of Namibia in a one-sided contest, the results did not matter at all as the Indian team was already out of semi-final contention a day prior to this clash.

T20 World Cup: Cheteshwar Pujara, Robin Uthappa react to India's elimination

Both Robin Uthappa and Cheteshwar Pujara analysed Team India's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on their official Koo handles. Uthappa gave special mention to the Men In Blue's 'crushing win' against Namibia to sign off on a high. Furthermore, the 2007 T20 World Cup winner added that Virat Kohli & Co will be 'disappointed' for sure. He concluded by reminding the inaugural edition's champions that there is another T20 World Cup to be played in a year's time for which they have time to 'refresh and come back stronger'.

Robin Uthappa's Chennai Super Kings teammate Cheteshwar Pujara hailed the players for finishing strongly and then added that the team would be disappointed for the way their campaign turned out to be but, such things happen at times and as it is the 'nature of sport'.

India vs Namibia

India was playing for pride against the Namibians after failing to secure a semis berth. The former champions' future in the tournament depended on the final outcome of New Zealand vs Afghanistan contest on Sunday provided Mohammad Nabi & Co. ended up on the winning side. However, that was not to be as the BlackCaps registered an emphatic eight-wicket win that brought curtains down on the Indian team's campaign.

Coming back to the contest, the coin landed in Indian skipper Virat Kohli's favour and he decided to bowl first. The opening pair of Stephan Baard and Michael Van Lingan ensured a good start for the Namibians with a 33-run partnership before the former's dismissal in the fifth over.

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin then worked in tandem after the Powerplay overs as they picked up three wickets each. All-rounder David Wiese then scored a vital 26 that helped Namibia post a decent total of 132/8 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54) registered an 86-run opening stand and an impactful unbeaten 25 from Suryakumar Yadav took the Men In Blue over the line by nine wickets and 28 balls to spare in this dead-rubber contest.

(Image: Twitter@BCCI/AP/Robin Uthappa Instagram)